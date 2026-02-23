We are the terrain and the terrain is us. In medicine, this is a revolutionary thought because modern medicine ignores the terrain and goes for the kill, or in pharmaceutical terms, goes for the poison. That takes us back 400 years, to a time when medicine subscribed to the philosophy that the dose makes the poison. Yet healing and health are about something else; it’s about avoiding as many poisons as possible, which translates into avoiding doctors and the dangerous drugs and vaccines they like to dish out like cotton candy.

What supports our terrain? Well, it’s simple. Oxygen, carbon dioxide, magnesium, bicarbonates, iodine, sulphur, selenium, the B vitamins, Vitamin C, and D, which implies light and the sun, (just to begin the list) all suggest and support life and health where chemo, radiation and many of the nasty things found in vaccines destroy or tear us away from health and a happy life well lived. There is a long lineup of nutrients and health practices that support healing, and an endless list of drugs that tear down our terrain. Ruin us. Kill us or lead us to a life of misery, pain, and dependence on drugs.

Oxygen is a vital nutrient for our cells, on which

our lives depend in a moment-to-moment sense.

Healthy Oxygen levels depend on Carbon Dioxide.

Americans are undoubtedly the champions of disease, for they have the worst diets, the most vaccines, the most dangerous and numerous tests like CAT and PET scans, and take the most medications of any people on Earth, and the statistics sustain this view. Instead of supporting health, Americans, and of course, many others around the world, support the pharmaceutical paradigm that tears down health. So we are talking about totally divergent philosophies and practices of medicine. In the United States, the FDA cannot even stop the placement of neurotoxic mercury fillings inches from the brain.

If the fish tank is dirty, you clean the tank; you don’t medicate the fish.

Many have stepped up to the plate to assure us that modern chronic disease is not mysterious, not genetic bad luck, and not inevitable. It is, in large part, a direct result of our civilization, or put more simply, our lack of civilization, and because of complete and deliberate medical ignorance. The basic mechanisms of disease are identifiable—toxicity, even of the emotionally stressful kind, running smack into nutritional deficiencies.

Terrain Medicine

In terrain medicine, symptoms are not flaws to be silenced with toxic drugs but messages alerting us to nutritional deficiencies and environmental disharmony. Healing is achieved not by “killing” but by cleaning, re-oxygenating, rehydrating, remineralizing, and restoring electrical integrity. Ultimately, terrain theory transforms medicine from warfare to stewardship. Disease is therefore not an invader—it is feedback from our inner terrain asking to be restored.

Even within orthodox research, the terrain principle appears in disguise: blood viscosity predicts stroke better than LDL; mitochondrial redox imbalance drives nearly every chronic disease; low carbon dioxide levels correlate with panic, arrhythmia, hypoxia, and inflammation.

My Natural Allopathic Medical approach is a system of medical thought that brings people back to health by addressing the fundamentals of life. Built into the very structure of life is a delicate balance of minerals essential to cell formation, growth, and function. When critical minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients are missing or not present in sufficient amounts, our bodies fail to metabolize and convert essential nutrients into energy optimally.

