Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Easyrider4's avatar
Easyrider4
4h

Dr. Sircus, please study up on the Ketogenic Diet and even more specifically the Carnivore Diet. Look up Dr. Ken Berry, Dr. Ben Bikman, Dr. Anthony Chaffee and Dr. Paul Mason. Look at their YouTube channels. There are dozens more doctors worldwide starting to listen and throw out what they were taught in the medical school system. They have been exposing the medical industrial establishment and how they have made us fatter and sicker for over a decade. Join with them to make your voice heard. And just eat meat. Plants are trying to kill you.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture