Obesity is one of the most misunderstood—and deliberately oversimplified—conditions in modern medicine. It isn’t simply the mechanical accumulation of calories; it is the full-body symptom of a breakdown in metabolic communication between hormones, minerals, mitochondria, and the brain’s energy-sensing centers. When that communication collapses, weight becomes just the visible side of a much deeper biochemical crisis. Obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemics have joined forces, ravaging the health of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Obesity is most often a manifestation of a deeper metabolic disorder. Just labeling it a “disease” allows pharmaceutical companies to prescribe more drugs and insurance systems to bill more codes—but it obscures the chain of cause and effect. However, Obesity (typically defined as BMI ≥30 kg/m²) profoundly impacts metabolic health and elevates cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk through mechanisms like chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and endothelial dysfunction. Excess adipose tissue, particularly visceral fat (around organs), releases pro-inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids, promoting atherosclerosis, heart failure, and type 2 diabetes.

Is it possible to be obese and healthy? The concept of metabolically healthy obesity (MHO) describes obese individuals without traditional metabolic abnormalities (e.g., normal blood pressure, lipids, glucose, and no insulin resistance). Prevalence varies, but long-term data indicate MHO is often transient—30–50% transition to metabolically unhealthy obesity over 4–20 years due to aging, weight gain, or adipose dysfunction.

Thus, obesity is a primary factor related to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, gout, and menstrual abnormalities. It has also been linked to several other types of diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, adverse effects in the lipid profile of the blood, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, complications in pregnancy and surgery, some cancers, and gallbladder disease. The deposition of body fat in the abdominal area is more strongly related to disease than the deposition of fat in the peripheral portion (legs).

New Definition of Obesity Means 75% of Americans are Obese

A new definition of obesity is nearly doubling the prevalence of U.S. adults with the condition. For decades, doctors have relied on body mass index (BMI) — a tool that uses height and weight to estimate body fat — to determine obesity. Now, medical scientists are redefining obesity by adding body fat and health status to BMI. A team of researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University, Yale University, and Yale New Haven Health found that BMI alone may significantly underestimate the number of U.S. adults with obesity.

Using the new definition that includes waist-based measurements, the team found that more than 75% of adults may meet criteria for obesity compared to 40% when using BMI alone. As of the most recent national data, the majority of American adults—well over half—now meet criteria for some degree of metabolic dysfunction, and if you include pre‑diabetes and early insulin‑resistance, the figure edges toward 70 to 80 percent.

Roughly three of every four American adults now exhibit laboratory or clinical evidence of metabolic dysregulation — ranging from mild insulin resistance to full type 2 diabetes. That makes metabolic syndrome not a niche condition but the defining chronic disorder of modern civilization. It is the soil from which cardiovascular disease, fatty‑liver disease, dementia, and most cancers now grow.

Obesity is a visible symptom of invisible metabolic chaos—nutritional, hormonal, and environmental. Treating it as a primary disease encourages pharmaceutical dependence rather than systemic healing. If 75 percent of Americans now qualify as obese by the new criteria, that number describes a national metabolic emergency, not a new diagnostic insight.

