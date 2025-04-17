The multitude of treatment avenues—from established therapies to experimental and alternative methods—can be daunting. There are too many cancer treatments, from the mainstream to the obscure to the experimental, and this overabundance—this flood of options—can drive patients into paralysis, confusion, and desperation.

If you’re a patient—or a parent—facing cancer, you have the opinions of your first chosen doctor, and then online, you are given so many choices, each one sold with conviction, urgency, and a trail of anecdotal or clinical support—that it doesn’t feel like freedom anymore. It doesn’t feel kind. Because no patient facing cancer wants to become an expert in oncology, but if they’re going to survive, they must.

I was motivated to write this essay after reading about a new cancer therapy that has been promoted as the best yet; however, it is hard to find. And to top it off, it was being promoted by an anonymous doctor called the Midwestern doctor, who said, “When DMSO is combined with hematoxylin (a dye widely used in pathology), it becomes a highly potent cancer treatment, both harnessing DMSO’s intrinsic anticancer properties and directly destroying cancer cells.

One more treatment added to a long, long list of possibilities that cancer patients must face. A cancer diagnosis used to come with one or two options. Today, it comes with a hundred. Depending on who you ask, you might be told to burn it, poison it, starve it, flood it with oxygen, extract it surgically, suppress it with hormones, reprogram it with mRNA, or align your chakras and drink carrot juice.

Each one of these has survivors who swear it saved their lives. Each one has critics who call it a scam. Most exist without precise long-term data. Some are illegal in one country, and some are standard protocols in another.

Also, Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that’s been around for decades, originally used to treat lice, scabies, and river blindness, is now being promoted by figures like Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, and The FLCCC Alliance. Initially, for COVID-19 now it is being suggested as a potential anticancer agent by various integrative and alternative medicine advocates. They often cite studies suggesting that Ivermectin may inhibit tumor growth, block cancer cell replication, enhance immune system function, and interfere with specific signaling pathways cancer cells use.

Fenbendazole, a veterinary dewormer, is also widely discussed in these same alternative circles as a potential cancer treatment. And don’t forget about Mebendazole. Like Fenbendazole, Mebendazole is a benzimidazole-class anti-parasitic used in humans, commonly to treat pinworms and other intestinal parasites. It’s been around forever. But recently, it’s been repurposed and promoted as a low-toxicity anticancer agent. So, you often see these three in the same sentence or protocol.

The treatment landscape is no longer a crossroads. It’s a labyrinth.

When every path is possible, and none are guarantees, what you give the patient is a burden. The burden of research, comparison, and choice. The burden to get it right. The very process of deciding becomes a source of trauma. And this, on top of cancer.

The system doesn’t just ask you to fight cancer. It asks you to fight the fog of options.

To fight the guilt if you choose wrong. To fight the doubt in the middle of chemo or the panic of rejecting it.

