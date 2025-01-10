I was astounded to read that the average person is exposed to more than 700,000 toxic chemicals a day. You will find this outrageous number on several sites, but in reality, it is approximately 80,000 chemicals. The World Health Organization says more than 160 million chemicals are known to humans. About 40,000 to 60,000 can be found in commerce; 6000 of these account for more than 99% of the total volume of chemicals in commerce globally. In 2017, the chemical industry was the second-largest manufacturing industry in the world, and the trend is going upwards.

About 2,000 new chemicals are introduced into commerce annually in the U.S., at a rate of about seven new chemicals a day. Many in the US assume that the government carefully reviews the safety of every chemical before it is allowed on the market. However, this assumption is not correct.

From perfumes to cleaning products, cosmetic products to plastic water bottles, much of your everyday life includes exposure to chemicals that aren’t good for your health. We are slowly killing off our race and much of the rest of life on our planet.

The legacy media and the Washington ruling elite—two groups united in their loathing for truth back up the falsehoods promoted by the medical-industrial complex. We live on a poisoned planet there are no two ways about it. Modern civilization has poisoned our nest, ecosystem, air, water, and food. Now, to add to the toxic insults, the outgoing Biden Administration has quietly extended a pandemic-era measure that protects COVID-19 vaccine makers from being sued for injuries or deaths. The COVID mRNA vaccines are probably the most toxic of the 80,000 chemicals we are exposed to if one takes the injections, with the ability to cause death within days or, in some cases, hours.

All bets are off in terms of medicine and what doctors routinely do. Pharmaceuticals, by definition, are poisons (the dose makes the poison is their mantra) that do not make sense in today’s toxic climate. Adding poison to already toxic bodies has got to make things worse. People and children are dying right and left and so many are suffering from chronic diseases that doctors are not trained to treat correctly. Detoxification needs to be the principal medical treatment for everyone since everyone is exposed. If you search detox on my site you will find 68 results.

Eating Clay Everyday: The Most Basic Detox

We know that air pollution affects almost every organ in the body and is linked to a massive range of health problems from heart and lung disease to cancer and diabetes, depression and mental illness to cognitive impairment and low birth weight. One recent study found air pollution was responsible for 1 million stillbirths a year. Another is that young people living in cities already have billions of toxic air pollution particles in their hearts.

Dr. James C. Roberts says, “Progressive metal accumulation plays a key role in cardiovascular and kidney disease. The evidence here is unassailable, and it has been demonstrated that metal detox improves patient outcomes in chronic kidney disease and chronic coronary disease. Metals irreversibly inactivate enzyme systems, including our innate oxidant-neutralizing defense systems, contributing to oxidative stress and the disease states we experience with aging (hypertension, vascular disease, kidney disease, and malignancy). I got involved in chelation therapy 25 years ago when patients with advanced coronary disease received chelation behind my back and got better!”

