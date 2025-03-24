Deaths from Alzheimer’s in America have soared 55 percent since 1999 as the burden of this fatal form of dementia grows and the population ages, a federal health report said. “Millions of Americans and their family members are profoundly affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said former CDC Acting Director Anne Schuchat.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, if you listen to your doctor. The most the Western medical establishment can say is, “Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.” More than five million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number could balloon to 16 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

We are living through a silent epidemic of neurological decline. From Alzheimer’s to Parkinson’s, from early cognitive impairment to full-blown dementia, the suffering is multiplying—and it’s doing so in a world that keeps people in the dark about the causes and even darker about the cures. This document represents a new dawn in Alzheimer’s therapy.

The rise of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia reflects more than just aging populations—it’s a sign of neurological systems under siege. From toxic exposures to nutritional depletion, our brains are facing an onslaught.

Alzheimer’s Drugs Offer No Help

The mainstream medical system obsesses with pharmaceuticals that manage symptoms, not root causes. Mainstream medicine continues to chase symptom management and patentable drugs, but patients and families are left disappointed. It’s time for a new paradigm: restoring cellular function, improving blood flow, and removing what does not belong.

The New York Times published, “The drugs most commonly used to soothe agitation and aggression in people with Alzheimer’s disease are no more effective than placebos for most patients and put them at risk of serious side effects, including confusion, sleepiness, and Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms, researchers are reporting today.”

New Insights

One of the most critical therapeutic insights is that opening blood flow to the brain can reverse much of what we once considered irreversible. Until recently, cardiologists thought that blood narrowing and hardening of the arteries was impossible to reverse. However, as cholesterol-clearing agents, cyclodextrins open much more blood flow and, thus, oxygen to reach the brain.

Hydrogen medicine for anti-aging touches right into the core of this subject. Molecular Hydrogen is not just the smallest molecule—it may be the most potent antioxidant and neuroprotective agent known. Studies have shown hydrogen inhalation to:

Reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in brain tissue

Protect against amyloid-beta toxicity

Improve mitochondrial function and ATP production

Hydrogen, especially when combined with light therapy (photobiomodulation), can revitalize energy-starved neurons and protect against degenerative cascades.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS