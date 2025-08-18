The main thing to know about oxidative stress is that it damages cells, proteins, lipids, and DNA, triggering inflammation, accelerating aging, and driving chronic conditions. Oxidative stress is a common denominator, acting as a catalyst or amplifier across many, if not all, diseases. It’s not the sole cause, but a pivotal factor, like nutritional deficiencies, that leads to low levels of antioxidants.

Atherosclerosis is essentially an inflammatory response to oxidized LDL in vessel walls. Oxidative stress injures the endothelium, stiffens arteries, and drives clot formation. Oxidative stress leads to chronic inflammation, which in turn mediates most chronic diseases, including cancer. Oxidative stress is essentially an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the body’s ability to counteract or detoxify their harmful effects through neutralization by antioxidants.

A free radical is an oxygen-containing molecule that has one or more unpaired electrons, making it highly reactive with other molecules. Hydrogen is the ultimate antioxidant, and like a fire hose, it can extinguish the most severe free radical fires. Most drugs spike oxidative stress, which is one of the major critiques that modern medicine often treats symptoms while exacerbating oxidative stress, a root cause of 90-95% of chronic diseases. This supports the notion that drugs can worsen oxygen deficits or inflammatory cascades.

Most prescription drugs, regardless of their intended use, generate oxidative stress as part of their mechanism or side effects. It doesn’t mean every drug is immediately harmful, but it does explain why long-term medication use often leads to tissue damage, organ stress, and new diseases. Almost all drugs are xenobiotics (foreign molecules). The liver’s detox pathways (cytochrome P450 enzymes) metabolize them. This process generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) as byproducts. Antioxidant reserves (like glutathione, catalase, and SOD) get depleted when drug load is high or chronic.

Oxidative Stress is a Primary Driver of Aging

While oxidative stress is a natural process that occurs in all living organisms, we can take steps to reduce its impact and, in turn, lessen the hallmarks of aging. People who undergo a lot of hydrogen inhalation therapy can visibly see the age reduction on their faces, as the skin is one of the primary beneficiaries of reduced oxidative stress. Meaning hydrogen medicine is not only anti-aging but also a beautification treatment.

Dr. Cory S. Goldberg, a plastic and craniofacial surgeon, said, “Oxidative stress ages you in an absolute way. It is probably one of the most important factors that cause aging.” Anything that raises the number of free radicals in your body, triggering an imbalance, can cause oxidative stress. Pollution, stress, smoking, excess sun exposure, and excessive alcohol consumption all cause oxidative stress, but it’s also heavily influenced by diet.

Oxidative stress, caused by rivers of free radicals, is a plague on modern man. Whether it’s the toxic pollution in the air you breath 24/7, the radiation your doctor exposes you to, pharmaceutical medicines, chemotherapy, your cell phone constantly at your brain, or even your WI-FI and other EMF pollution generating devices, you expose yourself to oxidative stress, which can drag you down into the pit of disease and cancer putting an end to your happiness, health and even life.

Oxidative stress has been officially associated with numerous health conditions including chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, insomnia, cancer, and just about every disease you can imagine yet doctors seem to ignore this fact and work as hard as they can to increase your oxidative stress when they know we are already against the wall with toxins and stress. Imagine a patient, newly in remission from cancer, being exposed every three months to CAT or PET scans, which dramatically increase oxidative stress, just begging for the cancer to come back.

Oxidative stress, directly or indirectly caused by chemotherapeutics, is one of the underlying mechanisms of the toxicity of anticancer drugs in noncancerous tissues, including the heart and brain. During cancer chemotherapy, oxidative stress-induced lipid peroxidation generates numerous electrophilic aldehydes that attack many cellular targets. Oxidative stress, generated by almost all prescribed drugs as they are metabolized, acts as a source of origin and progression of many dreadful diseases. Reactive metabolites formed during this process cause oxidative stress and can impair the function of drug-metabolizing enzymes, leading to toxicity.

