This image on Nathan Crane’s site reminds us of oxygen’s healing power and necessity. In the above case, the child was put under high oxygen pressure in a Hyperbaric chamber. Dr. Arthur C. Guyton says, “All chronic pain, suffering, and diseases are caused by a lack of oxygen at the cell level.” Insufficient oxygen means insufficient biological energy, resulting in anything from mild fatigue to life-threatening disease.

“Oxygen plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the immune system,” said Dr. Parris M. Kidd. Low oxygen conditions lead directly to inflammation. Chronic inflammation mirrors our body’s low oxygen state.

In all severe disease states, we find a concomitant low oxygen state.

Low oxygen in the body tissues is a sure indicator of disease.

Hypoxia, or lack of oxygen in the tissues, is the

fundamental cause for all degenerative diseases.

Dr. Stephen Levine – Molecular Biologist

A fundamental truth lies at the core of cardiovascular vitality: the heart cannot thrive without oxygen. The silent rhythm of cellular respiration drives every beat, contraction, and arterial pulse — and oxygen is its most essential fuel, which depends on healthy CO2 levels. Oxygen offers remarkable benefits for cancer patients if you can gobble down enough. Why? Because of hypoxia (low oxygen conditions) in the body forces cells to turn cancerous.

Modern humans are oxygen-deprived due to:

Sedentary lifestyles

Indoor, polluted, or recycled air

Mouth breathing, overbreathing

Chronic inflammation or anemia

Emotional and physical stress

Magnesium deficiencies

Vascular Disease

Oxygen’s role in heart and vascular health is often underestimated. We speak of cholesterol, blood pressure, and plaque, but we rarely address the one molecule most capable of restoring the heart and all organs from the inside out. Too many doctors forget the basics of life and don’t understand how oxygen can be used in cancer treatment and the treatment of all diseases. It is, after all, the most basic nutrition needed on a moment-to-moment basis. It’s the giver of life.

Oxygen powers ATP synthesis , which fuels myocardial contractions and everything else in the body.

It prevents anaerobic metabolic stress , which leads to lactic acid buildup and ischemia.

It enhances nitric oxide (NO) production , improving vasodilation and arterial elasticity.

It supports mitochondrial resilience in cardiac and endothelial cells

When oxygen availability drops due to poor respiration, anemia, microvascular blockages, or mitochondrial dysfunction, the entire cardiovascular system fails at the cellular level. When oxygen availability drops, cells start fermentation, which easily results in cancer.

The British Lung Foundation says, “Breathing in air with a higher concentration of oxygen can be used to correct a low oxygen level in the blood. If you feel breathless and tired, particularly when moving around, you may have low blood oxygen levels.”

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS