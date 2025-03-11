The corporate media, in its endless chase for sensationalism and compliance, has once again turned a mild outbreak into a national emergency. Measles—a childhood infection long known to resolve in healthy children with lifelong immunity—is being cast like the return of the Black Plague. Images of Texas, bodies supposedly piling up in the streets (metaphorically, for now), and the predictable alarm bells from pharmaceutical-aligned doctors have turned up the fear dial to full volume.
Let’s pause the hysteria. Let’s ask what’s really going on.
The Manufactured Measles Crisis
There have been zero measles deaths reported in the United States in the past several years. Not just this year—years. Yet the media insists on spinning every case into a crisis.
This is not medicine. It is psychological warfare—a tool of mass conditioning, built on repetition, dramatization, and omission.
Doctors and journalists who promote this fearmongering are not protectors of public health—they are agents of cultural programming. They no longer ask questions. They follow scripts.
And so we ask the real question: What’s the agenda?
Because it certainly isn’t to protect children. If it were, we would see campaigns about nutrition, sunshine, magnesium, vitamin C, and the thousands of studies on terrain-based immunity.
But instead, we get mandates. Panic. Shaming. And one-size-fits-all injections.
Court: NO Vaccine Exemption for Amish Children; Amish FINED $118,000
Since 1966, New York has allowed exemptions from mandatory school immunization for medical reasons or sincerely held religious objections. However, following a nationwide measles outbreak in 2018 and 2019, the Legislature removed those exemptions, joining four other states in prohibiting any kind of nonmedical exemption. No longer permitted this exemption, three Amish schools found themselves being heavily fined. On the other hand, Hawaii has killed the bill to end vaccine exemptions after massive pushback from the public.
When we had measles as children, we had a block party as every mother wanted her children to go through it in childhood thus providing lifelong immunity. When my sister and I had German measles, we had 10 other neighbourhood girls overnight for a sleep over. Everyone had time off school and no one had anything other than spots and a mild fever for a day or two.
It has since been transformed into a monster of a disease rather than a mild childhood illness. Good nutrition, improved sanitation and clean water had a far greater impact on childhood mortality than any injectable substance concocted in a lab.
I keep seeing the media report something along the talking point of "measles had been considered eradicated in the USA since 2000". Isn't it still considered eradicated? The scientific definition of "eradicated" means no continuous transmission for over 12 months. Very disingenuous of them to use that line without explaining the definition and that there have been measles outbreaks every year since it has been considered "eradicated" and this latest is nothing too different other than RFK jr happens to be in office as far as I can tell.