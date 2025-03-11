The corporate media, in its endless chase for sensationalism and compliance, has once again turned a mild outbreak into a national emergency. Measles—a childhood infection long known to resolve in healthy children with lifelong immunity—is being cast like the return of the Black Plague. Images of Texas, bodies supposedly piling up in the streets (metaphorically, for now), and the predictable alarm bells from pharmaceutical-aligned doctors have turned up the fear dial to full volume.

Let’s pause the hysteria. Let’s ask what’s really going on.

The Manufactured Measles Crisis

There have been zero measles deaths reported in the United States in the past several years. Not just this year—years. Yet the media insists on spinning every case into a crisis.

This is not medicine. It is psychological warfare—a tool of mass conditioning, built on repetition, dramatization, and omission.

Doctors and journalists who promote this fearmongering are not protectors of public health—they are agents of cultural programming. They no longer ask questions. They follow scripts.

And so we ask the real question: What’s the agenda?

Because it certainly isn’t to protect children. If it were, we would see campaigns about nutrition, sunshine, magnesium, vitamin C, and the thousands of studies on terrain-based immunity.

But instead, we get mandates. Panic. Shaming. And one-size-fits-all injections.

Court: NO Vaccine Exemption for Amish Children; Amish FINED $118,000

Since 1966, New York has allowed exemptions from mandatory school immunization for medical reasons or sincerely held religious objections. However, following a nationwide measles outbreak in 2018 and 2019, the Legislature removed those exemptions, joining four other states in prohibiting any kind of nonmedical exemption. No longer permitted this exemption, three Amish schools found themselves being heavily fined. On the other hand, Hawaii has killed the bill to end vaccine exemptions after massive pushback from the public.

