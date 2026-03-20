Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Pediatric Medicine and the Vaccine Conflict

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Dr. Sircus
Mar 20, 2026

In this deeply emotional and controversial talk, Dr. Sircus reflects on a subject he has been writing about for decades: pediatric medicine and vaccines.

He recalls writing his first medical book over 20 years ago — a process that deeply affected him as he studied cases involving children and medical interventions.

In this video, Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why he believes modern pediatric medicine has become increasingly aggressive
• The recent reduction in the CDC childhood vaccine schedule
• Why this decision has sparked strong resistance from medical institutions and politicians
• The growing divide between federal recommendations and state-level policies
• The rise in chronic illness and autism among children
• Why many parents feel confused, pressured, or excluded from informed decisions

He also reflects on what he sees as a broader shift:

medicine becoming increasingly politicized, especially when it comes to children’s health.

The central question he raises is not just about vaccines —
but about trust, authority, and who decides what is best for children.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

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