Pediatric Medicine and the Vaccine Conflict

In this deeply emotional and controversial talk, Dr. Sircus reflects on a subject he has been writing about for decades: pediatric medicine and vaccines.

He recalls writing his first medical book over 20 years ago — a process that deeply affected him as he studied cases involving children and medical interventions.

In this video, Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why he believes modern pediatric medicine has become increasingly aggressive

• The recent reduction in the CDC childhood vaccine schedule

• Why this decision has sparked strong resistance from medical institutions and politicians

• The growing divide between federal recommendations and state-level policies

• The rise in chronic illness and autism among children

• Why many parents feel confused, pressured, or excluded from informed decisions

He also reflects on what he sees as a broader shift:

medicine becoming increasingly politicized, especially when it comes to children’s health.

The central question he raises is not just about vaccines —

but about trust, authority, and who decides what is best for children.

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