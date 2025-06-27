Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KD's avatar
KD
5h

What about animal vaccines, they still put that junk into these vaccines.

You may not care about somebody's pet, but think about it, this poison also goes into livestock, poultry, etc. I'm not sure if cooking the meat eliminates the poison, but potentially, you are eating this stuff too.

We need to eliminate mercury all together, no matter if for human or animal use!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Debra J.'s avatar
Debra J.
6h

I knew about the mercury early on and received only one flu shot in my life and I was very young when I received it. No trust in medicine anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture