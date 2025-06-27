Save a vaccine terrorist organization? When it comes to injecting Thimerosal (mercury) into children and calling it safe, we might as well say alligators in your backyard and great white sharks swimming where you are are enjoyable experiences. The amount of ethylmercury in a multidose flu shot is 25,000 times the EPA’s safety level for drinking water. Federal and state laws provide that whenever expired thimerosal vaccines are disposed of, they constitute hazardous waste.

Between conception and age 18, a compliant American child today could get a cumulative load of as much as 500 mcg of ethylmercury from multidose flu shots—nearly double what they were once getting from all the childhood vaccines put together.

Kids who received 100 micrograms of Thimerosal were over ten times more

likely to have autism than the kids who received no mercury-containing vaccines.

Dr. Mark Geier

In 1998, the FDA banned Thimerosal in all over-the-counter products, ending its use in creams, eye medicine, and disinfectants like mercurochrome. It’s ironic that the CDC, still recommends its injection into babies. No one in their right mind can call vaccines safe because the government pays out billions to parents of vaccine-damaged children.

In 2025, the new slate of vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that Americans receive influenza vaccines that are free of Thimerosal, even though, according to every media outlet, there is no evidence of harm from the preservative. No wonder the mass media have lost the trust of most people. Now the recommendation is that NO ONE, Not One Baby, pregnant woman, or anyone else, get a flu shot with Thimerosal, and the media and every pro-vaccine expert in the world can shout and cry all they want. Still, at least in America, this nasty neurotoxic poison is finally out of the child vaccine schedule.

A 2000 study by the National Research Council found that prenatal and infant mercury exposures cause multiple impacts to basic brain development by disrupting the division and migration of neuronal cells.

In this unbelievable world of ours, medicine has turned against the people’s well-being, meaning they have committed high treason against the sacred medical oath not to harm their patients. A flu vaccine with mercury-based Thimerosal used as a preservative is an insult to the public’s intelligence, but unfortunately, that intelligence has been buried under a thick wall of medical lies and propaganda meant to sell vaccines. Those who sell vaccines are guilty of the chemical rape of children. Nothing could be more disgusting.

“Chronic mercury exposure is also a threat to our health and makes us especially vulnerable to flu infections. It has been shown that “prolonged exposure of mammals (white mice) to low mercury concentrations (0.008-0.02mg/m3) leads to a significant increase in the susceptibility of mice to pathological influenza virus strains. A more severe course of infection shows this. In the experimental group, more mice died (86-90.3%) than in the unexposed animals (60.2-68%); additionally, the experimental group died more quickly. The significant difference was in the appearance and degree of pneumonia in the affected animals,” wrote Dr. I. M. Trakhtenberg in “Chronic Effects of Mercury on Organisms.”

The CDC recommends that everyone over six months of age get a flu shot, especially people in high-risk groups, such as those under five or over 65, and people with chronic medical conditions, such as asthma or heart disease.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS