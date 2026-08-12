Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7h

My son , a 4th year medical student, is doing his pediatric rotation presently . They do not discuss vaccine harms to him and you better not bring it up as a medical student. 💰💰💰. The only thing said was to memorize the vaccine schedule for boards . 😡

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beth
7h

Why does anyone get even one single toxic injection? There are many truth doctors out there trying to share to avoid any and all shots for pregnant women, babies, toddlers, pets, children, teens, adults and seniors. The injured, suffering, blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, paralysis, cancer and the deaths for the vaccinated are very high numbers, even though many get censored on the internet trying to share what happened to them or their family members. The info is out there Say NO to All vaccines for ALL. Many are so brainwashed by the Media Industry, the Education Industry and the Medical Industry, that they just cannot fathom the truth.

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