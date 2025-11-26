Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Let's get real...no big pharma company should be trusted. Every one of their drugs and vaccines are toxic. Read the inserts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."

Eustace Mullins

Murder By Injection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture