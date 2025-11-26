Pfizer said its mRNA flu vaccine outperformed conventional flu vaccines in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published the results of a study funded by Pfizer last week. The vaccine delivered “statistically superior efficacy” compared to the conventional shot, and the trial demonstrated an “acceptable safety profile,” Pfizer said.

Everyone at Pfizer should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity, for treason against the United States, and should suffer the same fate as those convicted at the Nuremberg Trials. Pfizer is the most terrible pharmaceutical terrorist organization in the world, though Moderna and others give Pfizer a run for its terrorist money.

One in every 10 U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) suffered “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month. Based on a U.S. adult population of 258 million in 2020, the results mean that about 17 million adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine experienced significant health effects, and roughly 63 million had minor side effects, said Rasmussen Reports, which conducted the survey.

Hell comes in many forms, with the worst being medical. Health officials can get away with anything. There has been a massive censorship campaign by medical journals and health officials against the unprecedented adverse vaccine data on COVID-19 vaccines.

Of course, the federal government is complicit, starting with the CDC and the FDA, and we have to seriously doubt RFK Jr., as well as the president, who had a party in the Oval Office with one of the most terrible men alive, the Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla.

We live in an absolutely sick world where medical terrorism rules. Is the federal government as evil as we can imagine? Is it the top dog, the leading terrorist organization in the world? For sure, the CDC and FDA qualify. NIH under Kennedy, it’s hard to tell. And medical science, one look at the gain-of-function viral research tells us miles about how science itself serves medical terrorism, meaning the hurting of as many people as possible.

And everyone who has anything to say about vaccines, about the CDC, specifically about mRNA, is beating around the bush, being nice, polite, when the truth is so bad that Hamas terrorists look like saints in comparison. Murder by needle, by deceit, by lying, censorship, and total control of the media put Hitler and his gang to shame.

Did I say things are bad? That the people we trust are the scum of the Earth? It is an international situation with the people of Earth held captive, but there are no concentration camp walls or barbed wire. They successfully injected 6 billion people with genetic shots, and Kennedy has not put a full stop to the nightmare, so what good is he really?

There are many in the mainstream attacking Kennedy for bringing doubt to the entire vaccine schedule, and here I am attacking him for being much too soft. The mainstream of life is a synthesis of multiple falsehoods, deadly lies. All lies are deadly on one level or another. Deceit is king and controls the world. It’s a world of devils we live in, and many vote for them all the time. Democracy offers a good cover that keeps the herd in line.

