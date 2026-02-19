Pharmaceutical Mass Murder With Psychiatric Drugs
A shooting during a Rhode Island youth hockey game left three people dead, including the shooter, and three more hospitalized Monday night in critical condition, authorities said. When acts of mass violence erupt, the press reports every surface detail—guns, motive, ideology, social media posts—but rarely the psychiatric prescription record. Yet that’s the line of inquiry that often reveals how a chemically imbalanced mind reached the breaking point.
Since the 1990s, many high-profile shootings have involved individuals under treatment with SSRIs, SNRIs, benzodiazepines, or stimulants. Toxicology or medical record data occasionally surface later—often buried in court documents, but by the time they do, news coverage has moved on. Editors and pharmaceutical advertisers orbit the same; they avoid stories that could invite liability for trillion-dollar drug portfolios.
In Every Case of Mass Killings, Never Mentioned
Are the Pharma Drugs Shooters Are Taking
Most antidepressants don’t eliminate despair; they dampen inhibition. A small subset of users—especially adolescents and young men—experience akathisia, an inner agitation combining rage, panic, and dissociation. If you imagine a brain trapped between overstimulation and emotional anesthesia, you have the perfect neurochemical recipe for impulsive violence. Package inserts warn of “increased risk of suicidal or homicidal behavior,” but physicians seldom take that warning seriously.
Discussing medication history requires access to medical data protected by privacy law, so unless a family volunteers the information, reporters claim they “can’t verify.” The deeper reason: large newsrooms depend on pharmaceutical advertising. Criticizing the psychiatric‑drug industry would sever its lifeline. It’s less risky to blame the weapon, the ideology, or social media than to question FDA-approved psychotropics.
What Real Journalism Would Ask
Was the shooter taking or withdrawing from SSRIs, benzodiazepines, antipsychotics, or amphetamine‑based ADHD drugs? Had the dosage recently change Were there signs of akathisia or tunnel thinking noted by relatives? Was informed consent ever truly given about the aggression or detachment side effects? Those questions are absent from nearly every front page—and until they’re asked habitually, prevention is impossible.
More than 40 million Americans take psychiatric drugs chronically. Most will never commit violence, but millions report emotional blunting, insomnia, or sudden intrusive thoughts that dissolve once the medication is reduced under supervision. Suppressing that observation for corporate comfort keeps society blind to one of its authentic public‑safety issues.
Every shooting is tragic, but the refusal to trace biochemical triggers ensures repetition. When a medicated society refuses to audit its own mind chemistry, the gun becomes a convenient scapegoat for pharmaceutical silence.
Psychiatric medications can, in some individuals, produce serious psychological and behavioral side effects, including suicidal ideation, agitation, impulsivity, and rarely aggression. These reactions are not universal, but they are documented and recognized in regulatory warnings.
Thank you Dr. Sircus.
I am suffering from an iatrogenic injury from Benzodiazepines. I’ve been off 6.5 years and still have some horrific issues. Thankfully I am a very non violent. peaceful person. I however can attest to the personality changes. For me not so much as I was a very quiet and shy person. But what happens definitely with psych drugs is you reach a tolerance withdrawal. Thats when you require more of the drug to work ( none of them really work) and most people don’t know that has happened. It triggers the amygdala ( fight flight) and you become aggressive, even psychotic. I do believe that’s what’s happening with these shooters. There is a term in the benzo community Benzo rage. Benzodiazepines affect your GABA receptors. Your calming hormone in your body that works simultaneously with Glutamate, your excitatory hormone in your body. These hormones control all , yes ALL the functions of your body. So when these drugs down regulate your GABA receptors you have no way to calm down the glutamate storm. As your GABA receptors are broken. It can take years for your GABA receptors to come back online. I believe all psych drugs may have similar but different reactions in the body, Thankfully I wasn’t on anything else. There are many drugs out there similar to Benzodiazepines that affect the GABA now too not labeled as benzodiazepines. It is such a crime what Phama is doing to people.
As usual, the pharmaceutical companies are never truly held to account for the dubious nature of so many of their products. The bottom line: Stay away from pharmaceutical products.