Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom's avatar
Freedom
16h

Thank you Dr. Sircus.

I am suffering from an iatrogenic injury from Benzodiazepines. I’ve been off 6.5 years and still have some horrific issues. Thankfully I am a very non violent. peaceful person. I however can attest to the personality changes. For me not so much as I was a very quiet and shy person. But what happens definitely with psych drugs is you reach a tolerance withdrawal. Thats when you require more of the drug to work ( none of them really work) and most people don’t know that has happened. It triggers the amygdala ( fight flight) and you become aggressive, even psychotic. I do believe that’s what’s happening with these shooters. There is a term in the benzo community Benzo rage. Benzodiazepines affect your GABA receptors. Your calming hormone in your body that works simultaneously with Glutamate, your excitatory hormone in your body. These hormones control all , yes ALL the functions of your body. So when these drugs down regulate your GABA receptors you have no way to calm down the glutamate storm. As your GABA receptors are broken. It can take years for your GABA receptors to come back online. I believe all psych drugs may have similar but different reactions in the body, Thankfully I wasn’t on anything else. There are many drugs out there similar to Benzodiazepines that affect the GABA now too not labeled as benzodiazepines. It is such a crime what Phama is doing to people.

Reply
Share
Ken Taylor's avatar
Ken Taylor
14h

As usual, the pharmaceutical companies are never truly held to account for the dubious nature of so many of their products. The bottom line: Stay away from pharmaceutical products.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture