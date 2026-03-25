A recent review paper published in Hormone and Metabolic Research offers a possible explanation for the persistent fatigue reported by some individuals following COVID-19 vaccination, often described as Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS). According to the authors, the core problem may involve disturbances in the body’s energy metabolism rather than a purely psychological or nonspecific reaction.

The Independent Medical Alliance reports:

“For millions living with long COVID or PACVS, exhaustion is a constant biological reality. An estimated 10% of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop persistent long-term symptoms, while PACVS has been reported in 0.2–0.9% of vaccine administrations, according to pharmacovigilance analyses. For both groups, the hallmark triad of fatigue, brain fog, and post-exertional malaise can make even routine physical activity impossible.” “Standard tests often come back normal. But a new peer-reviewed review now explains what’s happening at the metabolic level, and maps a framework for recovery.” “Published in Hormone and Metabolic Research (Thieme), the review by Carlos Gracidas, Rakeem Levy, Dr. Joseph Varon, and Matthew Halma identifies three interconnected ways that energy metabolism goes wrong in long COVID patients, and makes the case that the same framework applies to PACVS: fat oxidation, carbon dioxide balance, and lactate handling. Together, these disruptions help explain why something as simple as a short walk can leave patients completely wiped out.”

The review summarizes findings from exercise testing, metabolic studies, and laboratory analyses, suggesting that affected patients exhibit impaired cellular energy production. In particular, researchers describe three overlapping disruptions: reduced ability to burn fat efficiently as fuel, early buildup of lactate during physical activity, and altered carbon dioxide regulation that interferes with oxygen delivery to tissues. Together, these factors may create a state of “metabolic insufficiency,” in which even minor exertion leads to disproportionate exhaustion.

Under normal conditions, the body flexibly shifts between energy sources and maintains a stable balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide to support mitochondrial function. In the proposed model, this flexibility is compromised. Patients appear to reach anaerobic metabolism more quickly during activity, meaning they generate lactate at lower levels of exertion than expected. This may explain why everyday tasks can trigger prolonged fatigue in some individuals.

The review does not claim that all post-vaccination symptoms share a single cause, nor does it establish definitive mechanisms. However, it suggests that measurable changes in energy metabolism may underlie at least part of the fatigue experienced by certain patients. Further research will be required to determine prevalence, causation, and appropriate therapeutic strategies.

When mitochondria are damaged by spike protein exposure,

fat burning drops, lactate builds up too early, and CO₂

levels fall, creating a vicious cycle of chronic energy failure.

Major medical regulatory bodies do not recognize PACVS as a distinct, defined syndrome because they really do not want to admit the absolute horror of mRNA injections. However, serious adverse events such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia have been acknowledged and studied. But they hide behind the rare word, making modern medicine into a tragedy. The worst thing in modern medical history is the COVID genetic injections, and no matter how many people have been hurt by them, they will not remove them from the market. We can not have doctors, nurses, and politicians recognized as killers, can we?

They Love to Vaccinate Kids

It is said that 90% of doctors have taken mRNA injections, and many are suffering and even dying from it. It is like doctors have blinded themselves, not deliberately, but their medical training put blinders on them, as race horses have, so they can only see one way, the way of pharmaceutical madness.

And medical boards everywhere make sure doctors don’t take off their blinders, or they get excommunicated from their profession. And when anyone, especially AI, talks about major regulatory bodies CDC, EMA (European Medicines Agency), WHO, FDA, or any other major medical organization it is a case of the blind leading the blind. These organizations lie so much and so often about so many things; there is little wonder that modern medicine is bleeding trust like a nearly dead man bleeds out.

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