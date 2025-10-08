The world of women and young girls is under relentless assault—a reality not new but accelerating with alarming momentum. Evidence floods X in an unending stream of videos and posts, exposing radical Muslim preachers who seem to command a horde, their chorus dehumanizing women as mere “animals” created for men’s service. This philosophy justifies rape, conquest, and subjugation, a siren call luring civilization toward ruin. I sound this alarm to save a race of beings: the female side of humanity.

But this is not the only threat to women and young girls, and even fetuses. The future of humanity depends on reproduction, and mRNA genetic injections have compromised that. In terms of women’s ovaries, it has been a slaughterhouse, according to some. And reports of increased deaths of babies aged zero to four should make us all cry. World-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has sounded a grave alarm about a disturbing new trend after uncovering evidence of a surge in rare cardiac tumors linked to the Covid “vaccine” spike protein. His warning raises chilling questions about whether mRNA “vaccines” are silently driving a wave of childhood cancers and deadly clotting events. This is just one of many disturbing reports about mRNA vaccine damage, and the injections continue.

Everywhere, the mainstream does its best to hide the bad news. There are the love and pretend policies of multiculturalism, but that is not working out as planned. The list is unending, but the slaughter of Christian women and children in Nigeria comes to mind, the starvation of children in Yemen, and the absolute slaughter of women and children in Gaza. Though women are not exempt from hate, it is still the men of the world who cause most of the trouble.

My vision to rescue the feminine sex is rooted in love, protection, and a deep understanding of the brutalities they endure at men’s hands. This noble cause echoes truths that the mainstream press, politicians, and a complicit public strain to bury. Nothing is more vital than our next breath; we are dead in a few minutes if we do not take it. Without carbon dioxide, there’s no oxygen, no life. In the same breath, without women, there’s no human race, no men.

To every newborn, the mother is divine. First, it is the mother’s breast, then the mother herself takes shape as divine love that babies bathe themselves in. Modern psychology conveniently draws a line between early childhood trauma and serious problems of love, causing eventual psychosis if it happens in the first two years, and neurosis if the rupture comes after.

Without the divine feminine principle, there is little hope for our race. Each one of us who rejects the feminine inside is already on the road to psychosis, because our deepest root is connected to the feminine, to our mothers. The tragedy is that many mothers themselves reject part of their femininity, making it impossible for infants to bond with what is sweetest in life.

Jungian analysis highlights the serious implications for the world, where children are often raised by parents who are indifferent to their own psychological profiles and emotional maturity levels. In Jungian analysis, women are also said to have a shadow; however, today, we need to look to the most beautiful women, those steeped in knowledge and wisdom. Some people, like Merrill Streep, show a beauty that is obviously more than skin deep.

We see what men and some women have done with the world, and it is horrifying to younger generations who must now live through the consequences. Some men would risk the entire planet for their sense of power—for in the end, they care about what they want. To hell with women and children; politicians who lust for war and risk nuclear ruin are the biggest potential rapists. All rapists create a world of hurt for their victims, and let’s not even talk about Islamic teachings that control women, forcing them to be subservient to men, and who would love to rape every non-Muslim woman in the world.

The feminine principle opens a vista onto love’s deepest potential. Most importantly, it offers a quality of love that most of us dream of—a pure love that touches our souls. The goddess nurtures a type of love that comes from the deepest part of the heart and leads to a profound sense of lightness. It enables day-to-day communion with others on levels of authenticity, vulnerability, and soul presence. Mother Mary is the Goddess to all Catholics, and she is probably what saved the Church from itself.

