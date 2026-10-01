Public Health Officials: The Scams and Why You Must No Longer Trust Them

In this video, Dr. Sircus delivers a forceful critique of public health authorities and argues that their historical record gives people reasons to question official medical guidance.

He discusses:

• Historical abuses carried out under public health programs

• The treatment of Indigenous populations and other vulnerable groups

• Why he believes public confidence in medical institutions has deteriorated

• His criticism of the public-health response to COVID-19

• His concerns about vaccine safety and informed consent

• The responsibilities of agencies such as the CDC, FDA, and NIH

• Why parents should carefully examine medical information before making decisions for their children

• The broader question of whom we choose to trust with our health

Dr. Sircus also challenges official positions on vaccine safety and autism and argues that uncertainty and potential risks should be communicated more openly.

His central message is not simply about one agency, vaccine, or medical event. It is about trust, transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making.

When decisions concern your health or the health of your children, Dr. Sircus argues that trust should never replace careful questioning.

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