The world appears to be notably different than when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2026. The headlines are moving fast. Trump is moving faster, and the next stop might be intervention in Iran to save the Iranian people from their fanatic leaders. One can only wonder how that will go. Or how Greenland and Venezuela will go. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 15 that the international situation had deteriorated and that the world was getting more dangerous. The Russians also brought up the possibility of nuking both Berlin and London.

Below is a lot of bad news from around the world, but in America, things are turning explosive with the shooting in Minneapolis and the ongoing resistance to Federal ICE officers; it’s beginning to shape up as the very beginnings of a civil war. Here in Brazil, it’s normal to see a blitz: the military police stopping all cars. You think anyone would think to avoid or drive around them? Forget it. Never going to happen, but in America, it did, and a woman died.

Tim Walz openly called for an insurrection and threatened to use the state National Guard to contest federal agents. “We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard,” Walz said in a press event. “We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks,” Walz said. “Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight.”

“I have never seen a period in my lifetime where deception and dueling narratives were quite so intense as they are today. Whether it’s the protests in Iran or the civil unrest in the U.S., you can literally find two polar-opposite reports of what’s going on, with online videos to support their case. It has been much the same in Venezuela and, before that, in Gaza. One person’s freedom fighter is another person’s terrorist, and the parts are interchangeable,” writes Leo Hohmann.

The Video of the U.S. immigration agent fatally shooting a Minneapolis mother in her car has divided the nation, becoming a political Rorschach test that elicits different verdicts depending on who views it. America is deeply divided over every issue. Probably the only thing people will generally agree with is that many people worldwide will be eating a lot less as food prices continue to rise. Since January 2020, the CPI for food at home has surged by 30%.

Vaccines are in the Headlines Every Day

Hannah Arendt was way ahead of her time, predicting what we have already had: billions being fooled into lockdowns, masks, and mRNA vaccines. Talking about war, there is a vaccine war being fought in real time on X, and of course, in the mainstream media. The real question that hangs over civilization’s head is whether those genetic vaccines are safe or did they kill millions. So far, there is no official answer, and so far, no one has been arrested and put in prison for vaccine murder.

We are going to pay a high price for the collective’s unwillingness to label and understand what medical and pharmaceutical terrorism is. The WHO is ordering its member states to start using AI to scan all communications related to vaccine resistance. Now that the vaccine paradigm in the United States is being threatened, the WHO is going to put the pedal to the metal and make sure the planet remains a vaccine planet of doom.

Hawaii, California, Washington, and Oregon have started an open rebellion, a medical civil war, insisting on maximizing the number of vaccines they give the children instead of the fewer now being recommended by the federal government. Now a long list of Blue states have joined in the vaccine rebellion.

Reality Exists, As Does Truth

Today, we need a wide-open mind to discern the truth about every issue. But unfortunately, getting to the truth about problems is complicated because there is a war on truth. A war on truth is a war on reality, for truth and reality are the same. Truth does not go away just because you lie about it. One cannot deny the existence of a mountain. Most mountains will not disappear. They will not shrink; they don’t even care what you think.

One can manipulate the minds of men, but reality remains firm. Just because we do not perceive reality does not mean it is not there. When lies cover the truth, they hurt people’s minds and hearts and cause untold suffering at every level of life. Bad, if not disastrous, decisions are made when lies cover the truth.

