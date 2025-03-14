Depths at the nation’s ski resorts are jaw-dropping even by Japan’s standards, with 700+cm (23 ft) accumulating across multiple resorts, including Tengendai Kogen. Above is a look at Gassan Shizu Onsen, which measured 514 cm (16.9 ft) in late February. This winter has been one for the record books in Michigan, too. In Gaylord, the NWS registered 185.9 inches of snow by the end of Feb, breaking the record here set in 2006-07 (official NWS data for Gaylord only goes back to 1998; the ‘unofficial’ record of 207.5 inches from 1996-97 remains unchallenged).

Heavy snow and 60+ mph winds are battering Colorado, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. At the beginning of March, visibility was near zero, roads were impassable, and power lines were down, and that will become more common as the snow—which is not supposed to exist anymore, according to those very trustworthy global warming cheerleaders—buries local governments who have to remove the snow for life to move on. Many areas in Michigan saw two feet of snow last week.

US Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that his

department “does not do climate change crap,” but instead focuses on things like warfighting and training.

North Japan city of Aomori, March 12

Northern Japan’s Hakkoda-Towada Gold Line is being carved into a stunning ‘snow corridor’ after record-breaking seasonal snowfall buried the region. Crews in Aomori are clearing walls expected to reach towering 8 meters (23.3 feet) high. By February 22, snow at Sukayu had already piled up to 4.4 m (14.4 ft) —almost double last year’s level. Bulldozers and rotary snowplows are now carving an 8 km (5 mile) stretch between Sukayu and Yachi, marking the transition from winter to spring. Snow removal chief Koichi Sakumi remarked, “With so much snow, we aim to create walls visitors will love.”

Should We Be Listening to the People Who Said

We Would Be Living in a World with No Snow?

The Antarctic is Cooling

Antarctica is enduring one of its coldest starts to March on record. It is cooling and getting colder, very cold, at the South Pole, and I can feel it up here in the subtropics. Temperatures continue to drop off the bottom of the world. Several locations across Antarctica have recorded bitterly cold temperatures for the time of year. AGO-4 AWS dropped to -60.8C (-77.4F), Dome Fuji AWS reached -62.7C (-80.9F), while Vostok took the cherry with a biting to -64.7C (-84.5F) . These extreme conditions for March highlight the persistent, punishing cold ravaging the continent.

Taking Vostok, the early Marches of 1984 and 2023 remain the stand-outs, with the first 5 days averaging -64C (-83.2F) and -63.8C (-82.8F), respectively. But the early March of 2025 has come close, averaging approx. -62C (-79.6F). This year’s maximum temperatures came in at -45.4C (-49.7F), March 2 at -47.9C (-54.2F), March 3 at -49C (-56.2F), March 4 at -51.6C (-60.9F), and March 5 at a biting daily max of just -52.9C (-63.2F).

Mexico Is Cooling

Temperatures across Mexico have dropped dramatically recently. El Vergel logged a low of -14.6C (5.7F) on March 9th, remarkably cold for this time of year. The area typically sees March lows averaging around 9C (48F).

Food Prices

Due to the shifting and violent climate, severe weather events are becoming more frequent. According to supply chain analysts, this increase in devastating weather events will likely lead to even higher grocery store prices in 2025. There seems little doubt that extreme weather events around the globe will continue to increase in severity and frequency as the planet cools.

Cyprus potato farmers hit by recent record-setting cold will receive financial aid, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou confirmed Thursday. According to Andreas Karyos of the Potato Producers’ Association, potato prices are expected to rise. The Mediterranean island is having a tough time this winter. Thermometers tanked to as low as -12C (10.4F) this week—the coldest temperature since 1964—and the electricity grid is struggling to cope with record-breaking demand.

