Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
13hEdited

I thank you for putting this oddness into words. It's difficult but we can feel it, and we "know" it but to put it into words takes some construction. Dear Dr Sircus, I ask you, and the readers, what is needed for reality to function? It's my view that we need free speech. We need to uphold it vociferously. We need debate, discussion, dialogue. The rule mongers who impose their perseption on others never have a dialogue, never engage in debate - unless of course, it's prepared. What is real is spontaneous - that's what is natural, not rehearsed. Let's hear their theories debated with opposing theories IN REAL TIME. And in a flash they would be relegated to the dumpster of ideas. Debate is what we need, yet everyone shirks it.

An adage that is stated often is "as above so below" but that adage is inverted! Wouldn't you know it - inverted like just about everything that we experience today. Reality is actually the other-way-around. What we do on a small scale is what is projected on the large scale. Or "the micro determines the macro". Therefore we need to change that adage to "as below, so above". Sequence matters, even though it's a feedback loop. When I try to bring reality to my own little world, I am often knocked down and pushed away and responded to with silly adages (such as "we can't change anybody") Yes we can! We change people by what we say and what we live by. So it goes - as we do to each other, so it is done to us - on a big scale. I hope this sinks in to everyone who reads it. We can make this world hum, and it starts with free speech, debate, dialogue and discussion. I think that covers all the shells in the shell game. We do not need any form of coercion or violence. In fact whenever that is employed, we can know they have no case, their argument is bereft and all they want to do is boss people around (ie: control them)

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Sheila Wise's avatar
Sheila Wise
16h

I've been watching for a while now and completely agree.

People are spending like never before, going deeper and deeper into debt, buying houses and cars they can't truly afford, thinking their "Oh so easy" job that pays so well is going to be there forever.

When SHTF, those people will not be prepared!

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