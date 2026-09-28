Trust is one of the most precious things people can give one another. It underpins marriage, friendship, medicine, and government. We trust people because we believe their words match their intentions and that those intentions will eventually become actions. When that correspondence breaks down, something much deeper than disappointment occurs. We begin to question the relationship itself.

The COVID era brought an extraordinary collapse of public trust in medicine, public health authorities, and the institutions that were supposed to protect us. A major study published in JAMA Network Open found that Americans’ trust in physicians and hospitals fell from 71.5% in April 2020 to just 40.1% in January 2024. The erosion of confidence extends far beyond medicine.

Americans are still losing confidence in the medical establishment. Gallup’s July 2026 report found that only 28 percent of Americans have confidence in the medical system, down from 51 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, only 57 percent rate medical doctors highly for honesty and ethical standards, compared with 77 percent in 2020.

In September 2026, Gallup reported that an astonishing 89% of Americans believe corruption is widespread in their government, the highest percentage recorded in the twenty years Gallup has asked the question. Republicans, Democrats, and independents may disagree about almost everything, but overwhelming majorities agree that corruption is widespread. We are living through a crisis of trust in the very institutions modern society depends on. And when people have already lost faith in government and medicine, the betrayal of trust by someone who promised to reform those institutions carries an especially painful significance.

On September 21, 2026, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone published an essay titled The Kennedy Exception. Its central question was whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now Secretary of Health and Human Services, was receiving a degree of loyalty and protection from the medical freedom movement that its members would never have extended to previous health secretaries. Their concern was not merely that Kennedy had failed to accomplish everything his supporters hoped for. It was that some of the very policies he had spent years challenging remained in place under his leadership, while influential figures in the movement continued celebrating him.

In their September 21 essay, The Kennedy Exception, Robert Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone question why COVID mRNA products remain licensed, why federal mRNA research continues, and why the COVID PREP Act protections remain in place. They are asking why his earlier commitments have not produced the outcomes many supporters expected.

On September 21, Nicolas Hulscher reported that a coalition of 168 physicians, scientists, researchers, and public figures, collectively claiming more than 63 million social-media followers, had sent an open letter to Kennedy and President Trump.

Coordinated by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, the coalition includes Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Tucker Carlson, and Congressman Thomas Massie. It calls for removing mRNA vaccine products, ending the COVID PREP Act declaration, repealing the PREP Act, banning direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, and confronting conflicts of interest within federal health agencies. The signatories warn that they may withdraw political support if their demands remain unanswered.

The complete report: Massive MAHA Coalition Sends Open Letter to Trump and RFK Jr. The issue is trust. Trust cannot be restored through speeches, explanations, or promises alone. It requires listening, transparency, accountability, and conduct that corresponds to words. At this point, few expect either man to listen.

For years, Kennedy presented himself as an adversary of pharmaceutical influence and what he regarded as failures of vaccine regulation. He criticized COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, questioned the adequacy of safety oversight, and challenged the legal protections available to manufacturers. Children’s Health Defense, the organization he formerly chaired, petitioned the FDA in 2021 to revoke the emergency authorizations for COVID vaccines. His position was sufficiently clear that supporters expected major changes when he entered government, but all we have gotten is a lot of talk and little action where it really counted.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines remain licensed. Federal research involving mRNA technology continues. The Malones also point to the FDA’s approval of Moderna’s mRNA influenza vaccine in August 2026. They question the departure of officials who sought tighter vaccine restrictions and the postponement of an advisory committee meeting where a report on post-vaccination illness was expected to be discussed.

The Malones raise a question that reaches beyond Kennedy. What happens to a movement when its leader becomes too important to criticize? Those days are hopefully coming to a close.

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