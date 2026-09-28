Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
Sep 28

Blackmail works.

Who is Jill Malone, her credentials?

Anti vax groups compromised too.

"If they need heroes, we give them heroes." Albert Pike, Freemason

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Sep 28

And exactly what has the government done in the last 100 years that would ensure the citizens could trust them? Every time we turn around they are taking away more freedoms. However, government has far, far overstepped its limits. It has no right to control anyone.

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