Robert F. Kennedy Jr., serving as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) since February 2025 under the Trump administration, has implemented a series of significant reforms aimed at overhauling the nation’s health policies and systems. They call him a vaccine sceptic, but he is a vaccine realist. And though many would like to see him arrest people responsible for the countless deaths from mRNA vaccines, he took a well-aimed broadside at the CDC, firing all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory committee.

Kennedy announced the move in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “Today, we are taking a bold step in restoring public trust by totally reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP),” he wrote.

“A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy’s continued. “ACIP new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.”

Bold indeed, a step that no one else in America would take to begin to bring sanity to the world of medicine. These men and women deserved to be axed, especially after Kennedy announced a halt to injecting healthy pregnant women and children with the COVID vaccine the CDC went right ahead an issued an update that kept COVID immunizations on the schedule for children between the ages of six months and 17 years old, The New York Times reported.

Kennedy has already initiated a substantial reorganization of the HHS, resulting in the reduction of approximately 20,000 positions through voluntary departures and layoffs. This move aimed to eliminate inefficiencies and redirect focus towards pressing health issues, particularly chronic diseases. The Kennedy administration canceled a $700 million contract with Moderna: funding earmarked for fast-tracking a new mRNA bird flu vaccine.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the HHS has undertaken a comprehensive review of vaccine policies. This includes suspending certain vaccine contracts and reassessing promotional campaigns to ensure transparency and address public concerns. Under his leadership, we read the unbelievable:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new COVID-19 vaccine, but is not recommending people receive it, the agency’s top vaccine officials said on June 4. “There’s another misconception I want to clarify, which is, people have said, ‘You at the FDA are recommending the shots to high-risk people and older people.’ I want to be very clear: the FDA is not your doctor. We are not, we don’t recommend shots to people,” Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a video released by the agency.

Kennedy and Prasad know in their bones how dangerous mRNA vaccines are and are slowly withdrawing government support. Still, they have not been able to cancel the vaccines, arrest or shoot anyone responsible for all the lies, suffering, and death that these vaccines have caused. However, Kennedy has supported the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, citing concerns over the organization’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was far from satisfactory, and that is being exceptionally kind to organization that does not deserve a drop of trust.

