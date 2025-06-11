Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

On the bright side, we still have some 70 UNPROVEN and not properly trialed vaccine injections for children on the schedule and mRNA poisons are still in vogue for everyone to use with another being approved with the promise from moderna that they will sometime in the future get around to putting it into trials. Let's get really real. RFK could crash the vaccine horror show in one day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7h

I hope this doesn't end up with more swamp creatures at the FDA.

As of now, Kennedy and the MAHA crew are not doing simple things that he could do as HHS secretary.

Makary is also promoting testing via modeling which is also a kickback to big pharma as models are easily manipulated.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/not-for-sale-an-open-letter-to-hhs?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture