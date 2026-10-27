What happens when someone who spent twenty-five years in the pharmaceutical industry begins accusing that industry—and the government agencies that work alongside it—of fundamental deception? Of biological terrorism? Of murder? Do we listen carefully, investigate the evidence, and confront the possibility of institutional wrongdoing? Or do we dismiss the person as a conspiracy theorist because her conclusions threaten everything we have been told?
Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova presents precisely this challenge. She is not an outsider unfamiliar with pharmaceutical research. She spent much of her professional life working in drug development, clinical research, cardiovascular safety assessment, and pharmaceutical business operations. She holds an MBA from Dartmouth College and co-founded I-Cardiac Technologies, a company that develops technologies to evaluate cardiac safety during clinical trials.
Her professional activities included partnerships with Pfizer and interactions with FDA researchers. She worked in an industry whose procedures, contractual relationships, and regulatory expectations she came to know from the inside.
Today, she is one of its fiercest critics. And every parent should listen to her. Every doctor should listen to her. Every politician in the world should listen to her, but will they? Every newspaper in the world should publish her, but you know not one will.
Latypova’s accusations go far beyond the argument that pharmaceutical companies sometimes produce unsafe products or that regulatory agencies occasionally make mistakes. She alleges that the COVID response exposed a much deeper arrangement linking government, military institutions, pharmaceutical corporations, and emergency legal authorities.
She believes the public has misunderstood the very structure through which COVID vaccines were developed, purchased, regulated, and distributed. For that, we have Dr. David Martin.
These are extraordinary accusations. And the proper response to extraordinary accusations is not automatic belief or automatic rejection. It is serious investigation.
The Military Dimension of Pandemic Medicine
One of Latypova’s most important investigations concerns Operation Warp Speed and the United States Department of Defense’s involvement in the COVID vaccine program.
This military involvement is not speculation. On July 22, 2020, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services publicly announced an agreement with Pfizer to produce and deliver 100 million vaccine doses, with provisions for hundreds of millions more.
The initial agreement was valued at approximately $1.95 billion. Latypova asks why emergency pharmaceutical development became so deeply intertwined with military procurement and national-security structures. She examined government contracts, including arrangements under Other Transaction Authority, a procurement mechanism that offers greater flexibility than conventional federal acquisition procedures.
She argues that these contracts reveal a system whose priorities and legal arrangements differed substantially from those of ordinary pharmaceutical development.
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What Is a Fang? - Lies are Unbekoming
Many thanks for this comment left by Larry Holm.
"Well you know, if it were possible, among Earth’s creatures and their living systems of vitality and health, for benefit to occur from bypassing skin, examples would exist, and likely be ubiquitous, even universal. Instead, every single one of Earth’s examples directly bypassing skin benefit only the agency performing the bypass, and almost universally serve to paralyze, harm, injure, warn, incapacitate, digest, induce pain, or terminate life.
Countless actual bypass examples for Earthlings to heed include: venom, bites, stings, fangs (whether hollow, grooved, or just sharp), pincers, venomous spikes, skin piercing acids from jellyfish to trees, skin piercing quills and hairs, and much more; ranging well beyond snakes and pharmacists to include scorpions, spiders, bats, porcupines, venomous fish, mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, chiggers, horse flies, deer flies, black flies, tse-tse flies, centipedes; wasps & bees & more, ultimately a very long list.
For millions of years, some of the more sophisticated among the list, (mosquitoes for example, which have a bio-reactor gut chamber that mutates proteins while culturing bacteria, and has a complex system for puncture (bypass) and has highly controlled bypass pressure) have had ample opportunity to demonstrate benefit to any but self and self's species.
Nature has great models for health and vitality: clean water, fresh air, sunshine, pure food. Universal, ubiquitous, beneficial models!
But among skin bypass models, not one single model on Earth demonstrates benefit to the punctured. Not ONE, all demonstrate harm, danger, digestion, incapacitation, death OR WORSE. It may be argued that bee stings, on rare occasion, confer some benefit to certain low health states, but that’s off label usage, the design is to warn, harm, assert power over the stingee.
As foreign substances bypassing skin, the one thing they all have in common is being a toxicant. The best model then, the tried and true, proven over millennia, is to avoid any and all toxxines wherever possible that bypass the armaments of skin! Toxxines benefit who? Now we understand!"
Sasha is hardly a pharma veteran. She worked at a vendor and she was never involved in real drug development as a Sponsor. She holds extreme beliefs and is not a credible source for truth.