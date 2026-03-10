Selenium and Longevity: Protecting the Body from Mercury

We live in a mercury-polluted world.

Mercury contaminates our air, water, food, and even dental materials. According to Dr. Sircus, this environmental reality makes one mineral absolutely essential for long-term health and longevity: selenium.

In this video, he explains why selenium is not simply another supplement — it is one of the body’s primary defenses against mercury toxicity.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why selenium acts as a natural antidote to mercury

• Why tuna fish can be eaten despite high mercury levels

• Why mercury pollution now reaches even the polar regions

• Why selenium is required for glutathione production and detoxification

• Why most selenium supplements are limited to microgram doses

• Why lipid selenium allows much higher therapeutic dosing

• Why Brazil nuts remain one of the best natural food sources of selenium

He also explains how lipid selenium can be used under the tongue and why higher doses may be considered in more serious conditions.

The deeper message is simple:

mercury exposure is unavoidable in the modern world — selenium helps protect the body from its damage.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.