Selenium and Mercury: What Doctors Never Explain

Dr. Sircus explains why selenium is one of the most misunderstood — and most essential — minerals in modern medicine, especially in a mercury-polluted world.

While doctors rarely discuss it, selenium plays a central role in protecting the body from mercury toxicity and supporting cellular detoxification.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why lipid selenium is the only form that can be taken safely at high doses

Why selenium is essential for glutathione production

Why tuna is edible despite high mercury levels

Why mercury pollution is global — from coal plants to crematoriums

Why selenium does not chelate mercury — but neutralizes its damage

Why selenium deficiency leads to higher mercury retention

Why selenium is fourth in his Natural Allopathic hierarchy (after magnesium, bicarbonate, and iodine)

How lipid selenium has been used in high doses for cancer support

He also explains the critical difference between microgram dosing (standard forms) and milligram dosing (lipid selenium) — and why that distinction matters in late-stage disease.

We live on a mercury-saturated planet.

Ignoring selenium is no longer reasonable.

