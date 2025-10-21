Shaken Baby Syndrome: The Lie That Protects Big Pharm

Few medical scandals are as horrifying as shaken baby syndrome.

For decades, parents have been accused and even executed for crimes they may never have committed — while the true cause has been ignored.

In this video, Dr. Sircus exposes:

How vaccine injuries have been wrongly blamed on “shaken baby syndrome.”

Why the FDA, CDC, and media refuse to even discuss the possibility.

The story of Robert Robertson, sentenced to death for something he likely didn’t do.

How denial and corruption have led to unimaginable suffering for innocent families.

This is one of the most disturbing and revealing stories in modern medicine — and a glimpse into how far institutions will go to protect their own lies.

