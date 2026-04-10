Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Liz Gamble's avatar
Liz Gamble
10h

I have been telling this to my healthcare system since Covid - 2020- whenI first read about it! Everybody should know about this and "spread the news!"

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RandD's avatar
RandD
9h

Dr if you want people to comment on your sub stack DON'T ASK FOR A CODE!!!Clif High doesn't ask for a code, Paul Alexander doesn't ask for a code I almost passed from commenting.

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