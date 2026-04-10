The image is a sensationalized graphic from “The Insight Hub” that pairs a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial with medical illustrations of a glowing red heart (suggesting myocarditis) and a glowing red brain area (suggesting encephalitis or neurological inflammation), under the headline: “WHO-Supported Study Finds COVID Vaccine Associated With Rare Brain And Heart Conditions.”

The graphic refers to the 2024 Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) study (Faksova et al., published in Vaccine), which analyzed data from 99 million vaccinated individuals across 8 countries. This was part of the WHO-supported Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) project.

Key confirmed findings (observed vs. expected rates):

Heart conditions — Strong, well-established signals for myocarditis and pericarditis , especially after mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BNT162b2 and Moderna/mRNA-1273). The risk was highest after the second dose of Moderna in young males.

Brain/neurological conditions — Confirmed signals for Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST, a rare brain blood clot), mainly after viral-vector vaccines like AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1), not primarily Pfizer.

A possible signal for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) — a rare inflammatory condition affecting the brain and spinal cord — after the first dose of Moderna.

A Reckless Experiment on Humanity

In late 2020, under the banner of Operation Warp Speed, a novel genetic intervention — mRNA technology never before approved for human use — was accelerated from genetic sequence to mass global deployment in under a year. Traditional vaccine development spans 5–15 years, with sequential long-term animal studies to assess genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, and systemic effects. Here, those safeguards were bypassed. Trial phases overlapped with scaled manufacturing, and the global population became the de facto post-authorization safety study. Was this all for profit, premeditated murder, and medical torture?

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