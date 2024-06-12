In the mainstream news, we read that last year was the hottest ever. So, it makes no sense that it is still snowing in June in certain spots and crop-damaging frosts in other areas, as summer is upon us. The Conversation site writes, ‘An intergenerational crime against humanity’: what will it take for political leaders to start taking climate change seriously?

Maybe they need to stop looking at all the record cold and snow weather reports from around the world, crop losses due to freezing, and shortened growing seasons, and completely tune out the long list of scientists who disagree with the mainstream narrative that CO2 is the cause of global warming. (See these scientists at the end of this essay.)

