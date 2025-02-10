The cost of heating our homes is increasing, and staying warm and well even this winter is challenging. We have decades of global cooling coming our way, not that it is not cold and snowy enough already. NOAA, part of the United States government, predicts a severe drop in solar activity starting in 2030. Yet, many factors are already driving dramatic and often violent changes in the world’s climate, with more snow and cold on top of the list—only a few places on Earth, like Arizona, face temperature increases. Another Arctic blast will wallop the United States this week, with cold conditions forecast to peak around February 17th. Peak warmth is the most fantastic fantasy the government, media, and scientists have ever dreamed up.

70% of U.K. adults plan to heat their homes less as fuel prices soar. This is a challenging situation, to say the least, as we need to stay warm to stay well. “The next 30 years will be cold,” says prominent climate scientist Dr. Willie Soon. The next three decades will be “a very interesting time to live because we have 30 years of the possibility of cooling.” Exposure to cold temperatures, whether indoors or outside, can cause serious life-threatening health problems.

Infections are on the rise again as we head into colder weather. Millions of people are rightfully concerned about staying warm. With the price of energy going through the roof, many people will have to turn down their thermostats, or some might even have to do without if they want to eat.

The body’s reactions to low temperatures stress the cardiovascular system. These reactions include constriction of blood vessels in the skin, shallow breathing through the mouth, and slight thickening of the blood, all of which can indirectly lead to angina (chest pain) in people with heart disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends indoor temperatures of at least 64 degrees F and raises that to 70 degrees for households that include infants, elderly members, or frail individuals. A cold house is dangerous as far as our health and mental well-being are concerned. For an older person, a body temperature of 95°F or lower can cause many health problems, such as a heart attack, kidney problems, liver damage, or worse. Low temperatures between 95°- 97° F are common with patients with chronic illnesses.

Women chill more quickly than men — they have lower resting metabolic rates, and their higher estrogen levels amplify their blood vessels’ response to cold. As a result, older adults can lose body heat faster than when they were young. In addition, changes in your body that come with aging can make it harder for you to be aware of getting cold. A big chill can become a dangerous problem before an older person knows what’s happening.

Increased body temperature is mathematically correlated with increased immune system strength. Normal core temperatures are the exact temperature at which all the functions of the human body can operate optimally. The same can be said about pH because all physiological processes are pH-sensitive.

For thousands of years, Chinese medicine has recognized cold (and heat) as two principal disease causes. Cold contracts and obstructs. Cold symptoms include feeling chilly, having cold limbs, a pale face, and wanting to drink warm liquids.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS