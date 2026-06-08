Red blood cells have been reported to shrink and become stiffer under hypoxic conditions, leading to a downward spiral in oxygen transport and delivery. So, “Early detection and correction of tissue hypoxia is essential if progressive organ dysfunction and death are to be avoided. However, global measurements cannot identify hypoxia in individual tissues or organs caused by the disordered regional distribution of oxygen delivery or by disruptions in cellular oxygen uptake and utilization processes. Regional oxygen transport and cellular utilization are important in maintaining tissue function. When tissue hypoxia is recognized, treatment must be aimed at the primary cause,” concluded Drs. R M Leach, D F Treacher.

This statement opens the door to a completely different understanding of oxygen, circulation, and disease. Oxygen delivery is not simply about filling the lungs with air or achieving a good oxygen saturation reading on a monitor. The true story of oxygen is written deep inside the microcirculation, where the smallest blood vessels determine whether tissues actually receive the oxygen they need. Oxygen must be inhaled, transported, released from hemoglobin, carried through tiny capillaries, and finally utilized by the mitochondria. Failure anywhere along this chain can produce cellular suffocation even when standard oxygen measurements appear normal.

Red blood cells (RBCs) exhibit unique deformability, enabling them to change shape in response to external forces reversibly. This allows RBCs to flow in microvessels while transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide.

The red blood cell is one of the great miracles of biological engineering. Though approximately 7–8 microns wide, it must repeatedly squeeze through capillaries smaller than itself. It accomplishes this through extraordinary flexibility, bending and folding as it travels through the narrowest passages of the body. This flexibility is essential for life. When red blood cells lose their ability to deform, circulation slows exactly where oxygen delivery is most critical.

When blood is abundant, nourished, and well-connected, we feel alive. Blood does more than run through our veins and oxygenate cells. It ensures the entire body receives nourishment and moisture. Blood keeps our tendons, skin, and hair healthy, strong, and flexible. It lubricates joints, allowing for smooth movement. Blood nourishes the mind and is considered the material basis for mental activity. Vital blood helps us sleep well and wake feeling rested.

The definition of blood in Chinese Medicine differs from that in Western Medicine. In Chinese Medicine, blood is enlivened by energy (Qi), which moves the blood to nourish every aspect of our body, from the skin and muscles to the brain and deep organs. The quality of blood circulating through our systems helps give us vitality, focus, and even rosy cheeks.

Although we primarily address blood issues in this chapter, we cannot separate the blood from the health of the vessel walls. Atherosclerosis is a plague, even touching the young, and tissue hypoxia, or low oxygen conditions, is another serious problem.

Hypoxia and Red Blood Cells

Hypoxia creates a dangerous biological cycle. When oxygen availability falls, red blood cells experience metabolic stress. These cells depend on ATP to maintain their membrane structure, electrolyte balance, and flexibility. As energy production declines, membrane function suffers, calcium regulation is disrupted, oxidative stress increases, and the smooth, flexible red blood cell can become progressively more rigid. Instead of flowing easily through the microvascular system, stiff red blood cells struggle to pass through tiny vessels.

This creates a downward spiral: poor oxygen delivery promotes red blood cell stiffness, and stiff red blood cells further reduce oxygen delivery. The result is worsening tissue hypoxia, impaired metabolism, inflammation, and progressive loss of cellular function. This is one reason why looking at oxygen saturation can be misleading. A patient may have adequate oxygen levels in the bloodstream. At the same time, certain organs and tissues remain oxygen-starved because the problem is not the presence of oxygen but its delivery and utilization.

Carbon dioxide is one of the most overlooked elements in this equation. For generations, CO₂ has been viewed only as a waste product of metabolism, but physiology shows that it is essential for proper oxygen delivery. Through the Bohr effect, CO₂ helps regulate hemoglobin’s ability to release oxygen into tissues. Without adequate carbon dioxide, oxygen can remain bound too tightly to hemoglobin, reducing its availability where it is needed most.

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