Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Steve's avatar
Steve
9h

Dr Mark, regarding the hydrogen inhaler machine, which do you think would be more beneficial, just 3000ml of hydrogen, or a mixture of 2000ml hydrogen and 1000ml oxygen? Thanks

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Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
6h

Using Plaquex IV and Plaquex Oral unstiffens the red blood cells as it provides phospholipids with unsaturated fatty acids that makes the cell membranes of red blood cells more flexible.

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