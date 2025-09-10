No kidding, who would ever guess that heart patients would suffer from stress and some kinds of difficulties in their personalities, like many cancer patients do? Stress is one of the most underestimated yet powerful drivers of cardiovascular disease. Stress is not separate from cardiovascular disease — it is one of its deepest roots. One of the reasons people die or suffer from heart attacks and strokes is the difficulty people have in being aware of and dealing with their own internal stress levels. This is why strokes and heart attacks happen so suddenly and unexpectedly.

The vast majority of people constantly live in a state of permanent stress without thinking, without even feeling it directly, so they have no idea what dangers their stress threatens. We are mostly unconscious of our stress, but certainly, those aches and pains we feel disturb our consciousness. Often our pains haunt us even into our sleep, no matter how many supplements or doctor’s pills we take. The last thing we usually do is directly relate our physical pains to the stress we are under.

Harvard physiologist Walter Cannon recognized 90 years ago that when confronted by a threat – physical or emotional, real or imagined – the body responds with a rise in blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and breathing rate. We now know that this physiological “stress response” involves hormones and inflammatory chemicals that can foster everything from headaches to heart attacks.

There are quite a few researchers and doctors who feel that cancer starts with stress and emotional shocks. For cells, it does not matter where the stress comes from. Intense traumatic events can easily weaken the immune system, making it more susceptible to infections and even cancer. In many cases of serious illness, a core issue is hiding, or there is an unresolved conflict that’s been repeating over and over in a person’s life. For cancer, the connection has been clear, but that is not so true for cardiovascular disorders.

Actually, the reality is that stress, whether acute or chronic, has long been recognized as a major modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which encompasses conditions like coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, and heart failure. Recent research emphasizes that psychological stress not only exacerbates traditional risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol but also directly impacts the cardiovascular system at molecular and physiological levels. A 2025 study highlights how even a few nights of insufficient sleep, a common stress outcome, promotes molecular mechanisms linked to increased heart risk, underscoring the pervasive influence of stress.

Mechanisms Linking Stress to CVD

The connection between stress and CVD operates through multiple interconnected pathways. Chronic stress activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, resulting in elevated cortisol levels that promote inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and plaque formation in arteries. At a molecular level, stress induces oxidative stress and alters gene expression, as demonstrated in a 2025 study at UC Davis, where chronic psychosocial stress was linked to changes in heart tissue, including increased inflammatory markers and impaired vascular function.

Stress is not just “in the mind.” Chronic stress reprograms the physiology in ways that directly harm the cardiovascular system. The body’s survival systems — the sympathetic nervous system and HPA axis were designed for short bursts of danger, not for the unending pressures of modern life.

The sympathetic nervous system plays a role, with prolonged activation causing vasoconstriction, increased heart rate, and hypertension. Stress disrupts the balance of the autonomic nervous system, favoring sympathetic over parasympathetic activity, which can lead to arrhythmias and myocardial ischemia. Social determinants, such as financial hardship, further exacerbate this through sustained HPA activation, which mediates CVD risk via changes in body composition and lifestyle. Early life stress sets the stage for long-term vulnerability, altering cardiovascular function through epigenetic modifications, as investigated in ongoing research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Types of Stress and Their Impact

Stress can be categorized into acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term), each with distinct cardiovascular effects. Acute stress, such as from a sudden event, triggers the “fight-or-flight” response, which can precipitate immediate CVD events like heart attacks in susceptible individuals, particularly those with preexisting plaque. Chronic stress, however, is more insidious, accumulating over time and contributing to progressive damage.

