At first glance, the phrase “sugar and rice diet” sounds like a metabolic disaster—exactly the kind of thing the mainstream nutritional establishment would mock. But the fact that someone is reporting a reversal—presumably of a serious health condition—using such a diet points to something that the dietary orthodoxy refuses to grapple with.

For decades, physicians and nutritionists have passionately argued over the ideal human diet. Still, few debates are more interesting than the contrast between starch-based diets and simpler sugar-and-rice approaches. Both systems emerged from attempts to reduce disease, stabilize metabolism, and restore health, yet they arise from very different understandings of digestion, energy, and human physiology. Each approach has genuine strengths, and each reflects an important truth about the body. The real issue is not which side possesses absolute correctness, but rather what kind of body, under what conditions, needs to be nourished.

The sicker a person is, the closer to death, the more likely it is that the sugar and rice diet will shine, and there is quite a deep medical history to sustain that conclusion. Much of the discussion in this essay revolves around the critically ill, though the starch-based diet can easily meet most people’s needs, though not everyone’s.

The classic starch-centered diet has a long historical and clinical foundation. Doctors promoting a starch-based diet often emphasize potatoes, rice, oats, beans, corn, and other complex carbohydrates as humanity’s traditional fuel. Entire civilizations survived and even thrived on diets dominated by starches. Rural Asian populations historically relied heavily on rice. South American cultures centered around corn and potatoes. Many populations consuming starch-centered diets maintained low obesity and cardiovascular disease rates and relatively stable metabolic health before the introduction of modern processed foods.

One major advantage of starch-based diets is their satiety-promoting effects. Starches tend to digest more slowly, resulting in a steadier release of glucose into the bloodstream than simple sugars. This can help stabilize appetite and reduce overeating. Starch-heavy diets are also usually rich in fiber, which can support bowel regularity, beneficial gut bacteria, cholesterol reduction, and detoxification through improved elimination. Doctors who support starch-centered systems often see remarkable improvements in obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, and heart disease simply by removing processed fats, excess animal products, and ultra-processed foods while centering nutrition around whole starches.

There is also an economic and practical wisdom to starch diets. Potatoes, rice, oats, beans, and grains are inexpensive, accessible, and capable of feeding large populations efficiently. Many physicians who advocate starch-centered eating view it not merely as a nutritional intervention but as a sustainable public health strategy. From this perspective, starches represent safe, traditional, calorically stable foods that support long-term metabolic health when consumed in minimally processed forms.

The sugar-and-rice approach, however, comes from a very different understanding of illness and metabolism. Rather than focusing primarily on long-term population feeding, it often focuses on the stressed, weakened, inflamed, or metabolically compromised body. Advocates of simpler sugar-and-rice systems argue that many sick individuals no longer digest dense starches, fibers, legumes, and complex foods efficiently. They believe the digestive tract itself can become a major source of stress, inflammation, bacterial endotoxin production, fermentation, bloating, and metabolic burden.

Dr. Walter Kempner, a German physician at Duke University, famously used a diet of almost nothing but white rice, fruit, and sugar to reverse malignant hypertension and kidney failure in patients who had been given terminal diagnoses. His results were documented and published—and then largely buried by the medical establishment once pharmaceutical interventions for hypertension became the profit center. The Kempner diet worked by being extremely low in protein and fat, effectively giving the kidneys and vascular system a metabolic “reset.” It was boring, restrictive, and required medical supervision—but it reversed conditions that were considered irreversible.

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