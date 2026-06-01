Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Om's avatar
Om
14h

Great diet to raise your blood sugar! Also potatoes, rice, corn and beans (many people do not digest beans) are the last thing a ND trained in nutrition would recommend or an Environmental Doctor, or a doctor specializing in metabolic medicine. Cubans for example live on rice and beans - and many are overweight bordering on obesity.

This video makes no sense. Corn and potatoes are GMO, beans have anti-nutrients, rice (different versions) has toxins, and may grains are GMO. Most of these foods are not organic and laced with pesticides and chemicals.

Protein is very important, lots of green vegetables and a rainbow of vegetables. We must stay away from all industrial farmed foods (as well as processed foods) as these can only lead to chronic disease, inflammation and insulin resistance.

This is the perfect diet for Type 2 diabetes.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
14h

Good news for those with a sweet tooth.

There is redemption.

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