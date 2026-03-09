Public health is not collapsing because the body suddenly stopped knowing how to regulate metabolism. It is collapsing because the metabolic environment surrounding the human organism has changed faster than biology can adapt. The liver, the central organ of metabolic regulation, now sits at the intersection of excessive refined sugars, ultra-processed foods, sedentary living, and pharmaceutical interventions designed to regulate the biochemical consequences of that metabolic stress. Drugs such as metformin and statins have become standard responses to rising glucose and cholesterol levels. Yet, both act directly on hepatic metabolism, the very system already under pressure from the modern metabolic environment.

Modern medicine has built an entire system around managing the biochemical markers of Type 2 Diabetes rather than restoring metabolic health. Blood sugar rises, so a drug is prescribed to push it down. Cholesterol rises, so another drug is introduced. Blood pressure follows, and a third medication enters the picture. Each prescription corrects a laboratory value, yet the underlying metabolic terrain—the damaged mitochondrial function, chronic inflammation, visceral fat accumulation, and micronutrient depletion driving the disease—often continues to deteriorate beneath the surface.

Natural Endocrinology outlines the failure of modern metabolic medicine and provides an entirely new approach to metabolic care. Hope is actually lost for patients with metabolic syndrome or diabetes who are placed simultaneously on metformin and statin drugs, a combination that has become routine in modern medicine. The liver is central to metabolism, so drugs that alter metabolic pathways—like metformin and statins—naturally raise questions about hepatic stress.

Metformin has become one of the most widely prescribed drugs in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes, often introduced early in the course of metabolic disease and sometimes even used in individuals with prediabetes or insulin resistance. Its primary action is to suppress hepatic glucose production and modestly improve insulin sensitivity, thereby lowering fasting glucose and hemoglobin A1c levels. Metformin is not a wonder drug and has many nasty side effects.

Metformin is one of the most over-prescribed drugs in history, handed out like candy to millions with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes while quietly accelerating the very metabolic ruin it pretends to manage. It depletes vitamin B12 in up to 30% of long-term users—sometimes irreversibly—leading to peripheral neuropathy, cognitive decline, anemia, and irreversible nerve damage that mimics diabetic neuropathy but is actually caused by the drug itself. It also lowers magnesium, CoQ10, and folate levels, further crippling mitochondrial function, insulin signaling, and cellular energy production. The result is a patient who looks “better” on paper (lower fasting glucose) while their mitochondria starve, oxidative stress rises, and the terrain collapses faster. In rare but well-documented cases, metformin triggers lactic acidosis—a life-threatening buildup of lactate that can kill quickly, especially in anyone with even mild kidney impairment, dehydration, or acute illness. Doctors rarely warn patients adequately about this risk. When it happens, the drug is often blamed on “underlying conditions” rather than the medication that pushed the body over the edge. The deeper outrage is the lie of “management.” Metformin does not reverse insulin resistance; it forces the liver to suppress glucose output while doing almost nothing to fix the root—magnesium starvation, chronic inflammation, visceral fat accumulation, and mitochondrial decay. Patients stay dependent on it for life, their real metabolic disease progresses unchecked, and complications (heart failure, kidney damage, neuropathy, cancer acceleration) continue to mount. It is a metabolic crutch that allows doctors to avoid confronting the terrain while the patient slowly deteriorates. Prescribing it to adolescents and young adults is particularly indefensible: you’re medicating a reversible nutritional and lifestyle deficiency with a mitochondrial poison. This is not medicine; it is pharmaceutical entrapment dressed up as care.

Metformin reflects a deep problem in the medical model itself: the tendency to treat metabolic disease primarily through pharmacological control of blood sugar rather than by correcting the environmental, nutritional, and physiological disturbances that produced insulin resistance in the first place.

Individuals with insulin resistance frequently present with both elevated glucose and abnormal lipid profiles, so physicians prescribe metformin to suppress hepatic glucose production while adding a statin to inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the same organ. In effect, the liver becomes the biochemical battlefield where multiple drugs are used to regulate metabolic pathways that have been destabilized by diet, inflammation, visceral fat accumulation, and mitochondrial dysfunction, and particularly by magnesium deficiencies.

Metformin and Statins, when these drugs are used together, the liver is subjected to simultaneous metabolic manipulation of both glucose and lipid pathways. Statins, which no one should be taking, are known to cause elevations in liver enzymes in some patients and, in rare cases, clinically significant liver injury. Metformin does not typically produce classical liver toxicity. Still, because it alters hepatic energy metabolism and lactate handling, it can contribute to the dangerous metabolic complication known as Lactic Acidosis under conditions of physiological stress such as renal impairment, severe illness, or hypoxia.

For decades, statins have been heralded as reliable heroes in the battle against heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States and globally. However, an expert review suggests that long-term use of statins may be aiding the enemy by accelerating coronary artery calcification instead of providing protection.

