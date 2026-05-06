In the shadows of the mainstream climate narrative — filled with fears of overheating, carbon overload, and global boiling — lies a quiet admission from one of the most established scientific institutions in the world: NOAA predicts a complete drop-off of sunspots beginning around 2030. Yet NOAA still insists global warming is a threat.

This sunspot prediction is not just a data point. It’s a cosmic alarm bell, but no one is listening. Climate change has become a globalist religion of insanity. It is also scientific insanity, for CO2 is the most necessary gas and highly healthy. Without CO2, oxygen would not exist at a concentration that supports life on Earth.

After Athens logged its coldest May Day on record, the cold pushed deeper

overnight into May 4, with historic May lows across Greece and the wider

Balkans. Russian-sourced cold drained south through the Balkans, returning frost

to basins and valleys and threatening orchards, vineyards, and early-season crops.

For most of modern history, climate discussions have focused almost entirely on what happens here on Earth—carbon, industry, methane, oceans, aerosols, deforestation, economics, politics. Yet long before factories, SUVs, carbon taxes, and climate conferences, the Earth was already moving through powerful cycles of warmth and cold, abundance and famine, glacier retreat and glacier advance.

To understand climate honestly, we must occasionally lift our eyes from the ground and look upward. The Sun is not merely a distant lamp hanging in the sky. It is the energetic engine of the entire planetary system. And one of the clearest fingerprints of solar behavior comes through sunspots—dark magnetic regions on the Sun whose numbers rise and fall in roughly eleven-year cycles, but also in much longer grand cycles that can last decades or even centuries.

Denver, Rockies face potentially biggest

snowstorm of the season on the 4th and 5th of May.

When solar physicists and historians look back through telescopic records, ice cores, and isotopic reconstructions, a striking pattern emerges. During the Spörer Minimum, roughly 1450 to 1540, solar activity declined sharply, and Earth entered some of the coldest centuries of the Little Ice Age. Then came the famous Maunder Minimum, when astronomers observed fewer than fifty sunspots during decades when tens of thousands would normally have appeared. These were the years of brutal winters, advancing glaciers, shortened growing seasons, crop failures, and the freezing of the Thames.

Cyprus woke to snow in its Troodos Mountains on May 4 and 5,

an event well outside the island’s early-May norms. The same

cold outbreak also reached Mount Hermon in Israel.

Later came the Dalton Minimum, again accompanied by lower temperatures and agricultural disruption. This correlation between prolonged solar minima and colder climate is not speculation. It is one of the best-documented long-cycle patterns in climate history. NOAA’s own solar cycle progression data shows that after the current stronger-than-expected Solar Cycle 25, solar activity is expected to move downward toward the next solar minimum around 2030–2031. NOAA has not predicted the complete disappearance of sunspots in 2029; some will remain. But the Sun is expected to enter its natural declining phase later this decade. But the crash will be severe, according to NOAA.

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