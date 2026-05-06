Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

The murder pilots are out again this morning screwing up the sky. We have now had several incidents where on one day the temps hit 84 (or so) and the next day struggle to get into the 50's. This is in mid Michigan. Spring has been getting stranger and stranger over the last 7-8 years. No consistent warmth until the last two weeks of May. This year??

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Cosmic Fellow's avatar
Cosmic Fellow
4h

Thanks Dr. Sircus for this important article. Beyond what you outline we are soon to have the effects of a 3612 year as well as a 25,920 year cycle. I offer some detail in these articles FYI. https://archive.org/details/pole-shift-2-in-trilogy , also available at https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/vendors?q=Cosmic%20Fellow

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