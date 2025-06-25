Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jrickley's avatar
Jrickley
1d

Going to the "doctor" these days is akin to going to your health insurance agent and asking them what they would do, or allowed to do, Thank you allopathic medicine for the complete censure of homeopathic remedies and common sense healing. Thank you, good doctor, for the resurrection of these age-old therapies..TCM has been healing for centuries because they didn't throw away the past for a new money-making Rockefeller sceme to create patients for life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gregory Howard's avatar
Gregory Howard
20h

I ordered Cavadex and it was confiscated at the United States border and destroyed by the FDA. Unable to get a response from Cavadex regarding a refund. Please don’t recommend Cavadex or at least warn people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture