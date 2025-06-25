In every generation, there have been medicines so effective, so simple, and so safe that their very existence becomes a threat, not to patients, but to the systems that profit from disease. These are the suppressed medicines. They are not hidden by accident. They are buried by design. Healing that threatens the system is labeled dangerous. Americans are paying more than ever, and getting sicker in return. And one principal reason is that big pharma has paid off members of Congress, and they control the medical press. As with most natural healing options gifted to us by nature, the strange humans who seek to control by any means have buried the truth and offer us endless toxins in their place.

Most people do not know that NASA called Chlorine Dioxide a “universal antidote” in 1987. Chlorine dioxide is a simple oxidizer that neutralizes pathogens without leaving toxic residues behind. It has been used safely in water purification for decades and shows broad-spectrum antimicrobial and detoxifying effects. Yet despite countless anecdotal and clinical reports of healing—including from chronic infections and blood disorders—it remains illegal to recommend for disease treatment in nearly every country.

Why? Because it is unpatentable, unprofitable, and uncontrollable. I have seen its effects firsthand, especially on the blood. It reduces red blood cell aggregation, improves oxygen delivery, and clears the internal terrain. But speak too loudly about it, and you’re accused of pushing bleach—even when its safety profile is more potent than many approved drugs. However, it seems like the FDA has eased off its attacks on chlorine dioxide, probably because it is one of the most widely used substances for water purification, and perhaps they see the handwriting on the wall.

It can even be used to treat cancer. Through the development of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy, doctors in Germany have achieved visible tumor destruction in days, not months, with minimal systemic toxicity. These injections have already shown promising results. In November 2023, a preprint titled “Intratumoral Delivery of Chlorine Dioxide Exploits its ROS-like Properties: A Novel Paradigm for Effective Cancer Therapy” was published under the lead author Xuewu Liu, alongside several co-authors at Beijing Wanbincell Biotechnology. The study reports that ClO₂, delivered directly into tumors in mice, appeared to selectively kill cancer cells, stimulate immune responses, and inhibit tumor growth, without signs of drug resistance.

One breast cancer patient, after the first injection, doctors observed immediate necrotization of both tumors. After the second injection, this patient reported no pain and rapid improvement, with a visible reduction in tumor mass. However, the clinic in Germany charges €5,000 per injection, with a standard protocol involving four injections, totaling €20,000. In another report by Liu a domestic cat in Italy, diagnosed with a fast-growing external tumor, received a single 5mL injection of chlorine dioxide solution (20,000ppm) under mild anesthesia. No surgery. No hospitalization. No systemic drug.

Though Xuewu Liu is relatively unknown, he is described as the founder and owner of Beijing Wanbincell Biotechnology Co., Ltd., the entity behind the intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection research. Anyone who knows what chlorine dioxide can do should take this research seriously. When I have had suspected skin cancer I successfully used iodine and THC oil to completely resolve the problem.

Then there is Cyclodextrin—a humble sugar molecule with an extraordinary gift. Cyclodextrins form molecular cages that can encapsulate fats, toxins, and cholesterol debris, escorting them safely out of the body. They have been quietly used in pharmaceuticals for drug delivery, but their true potential for vascular cleansing and detoxification has been ignored. Cyclodextrins are capable of dissolving cholesterol crystals, dislodging lipid plaques, and restoring flow in clogged vessels. When paired with Magnesium, the duo becomes what I call the Batman and Robin of cardiovascular treatment—a synergistic combination that can dissolve the very substances that feed heart attacks and strokes. And yet, no cardiologist will prescribe them. Why? Because they don’t fit the narrative of statins and stents. They threaten the trillion-dollar heart disease industry.

DMSO – The FDA does not particularly like DMSO, even though it is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells). One of DMSO’s unique properties is its ability to enter through the skin and carry anything it dissolves with it as it rapidly travels throughout the body, greatly enhancing the potency and viability of many other substances, like Magnesium. DMSO provides much-needed sulphur.

Yes, Nicotine—though infamous for its association with smoking—it does have several documented positive effects when studied in isolation from tobacco and without combustion. These benefits are neurological, cognitive, and even therapeutic, particularly at low or controlled doses. Nicotine stimulates nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) in the brain, improving working memory, vigilance, and sustained attention. It is shown to benefit ADHD patients, especially those who don’t respond well to stimulants like Ritalin or Adderall, which are pretty toxic. Studies suggest that Nicotine may protect dopaminergic neurons, showing potential for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and age-related cognitive decline.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS