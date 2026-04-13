Really, what a surprise. A new study has made a troubling discovery about the health of ecosystems near Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the atomic bomb was born. Scientists measured plutonium levels in recreational areas near the nuclear site and found they were similar to those detected at the Chornobyl nuclear disaster site in Ukraine.

And now we read of an attack on a nuclear plant in Iran where a bomb fell less than 100 meters from the plant, risking a worldwide catastrophe. The insane are certainly in control over there in the Middle East. Military activity near nuclear infrastructure is clearly insane. Bombarding patients with intense radiation via CAT and PET scans, and using radiation to treat Cancer, can be seen by physicists as madness. Radiation is dangerous, yet modern medicine loves to use it more than ever.

Radiation is one of those forces that modern science describes with precision. Physicists will tell us, correctly, that radiation is simply energy moving through space and matter. There is nothing inherently moral about it, nothing good or bad in its definition. But when that energy reaches a certain intensity, what we call ionizing radiation, it begins to interact with life in a profoundly disruptive way. It tears at the fabric of biological order itself. It knocks electrons from atoms, breaks chemical bonds, and fractures DNA. At that point, radiation is no longer an abstraction of physics. It becomes a force acting directly on the integrity of life.

But radiologists have no problem slamming patients with radiation and pretending to their patients that it is safe. But what they radiate bodies with is dangerous, intimate, and immediate. Ionizing radiation does not politely pass through tissues; it collides with them. It breaks DNA strands directly or, more insidiously, splits water molecules to generate free radicals—highly reactive fragments that then attack cellular structures.

That is why hydrogen inhalation therapy is so important for cancer patients receiving repeated radiological tests and even for astronauts who are exposed to increasing cosmic radiation. Hydrogen gas is like a fire truck, putting out the fires of oxidative stress by neutralizing the worst, most damaging free radicals by turning them into water.

Linear No-Threshold Model

Mainstream physics acknowledges the Linear No-Threshold model. It is a stark and uncompromising framework: there is no completely safe dose. Every exposure, no matter how small, carries some level of risk. The risk may be tiny, almost immeasurable at low levels, but it is not zero. Each dose adds to the cumulative burden. This is not speculation; it is the working assumption used by governments, nuclear industries, and medical institutions worldwide. Even if debated in certain academic circles, it remains the foundation of radiation protection policy, yet it is strangely mostly ignored.

Decades ago, the philosopher-scientist Dr. Walter Russell described radiation as “the death principle.” Modern physicists would reject that language as unscientific, yet there is a deeper resonance here that should not be dismissed too quickly. At the molecular level, ionizing radiation is indeed a disruptive force. It breaks apart what biology has carefully constructed. It introduces instability into systems that depend on exquisite precision. In that sense, Russell’s insight, while poetic, aligns with the observable effects of radiation on living systems. It is not that radiation is death itself, but that it acts consistently toward disintegration.

A single CT scan can expose a patient to the equivalent of years of natural radiation, and a PET-CT can multiply that several times over. Yet patients are rarely told this in clear terms. Instead, they are reassured in the language of immediacy, ‘it’s safe,’ ‘it’s necessary,’ while the long-term burden is left unspoken. The issue is not that these technologies have no value, but that their risks, though probabilistic and delayed, are systematically minimized in a system that prioritizes immediate answers over cumulative consequences.

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