As of Monday afternoon, more than 600,000 homes and businesses in the northeast US are without power due to the severe snowstorm. And it’s cold, all the way down into central Florida, temperatures were below freezing. Just last week, I published warnings about freezing to death even when the energy is on because people are turning down thermostats. After all, many cannot afford to keep house temperatures comfortable.

Researchers found that 9 out of 10 Americans think that emergency preparedness is important. But shockingly, less than half have a plan in place. Most people think that a disaster will not happen to them, but if they do have a plan its for food and water.

But what kills or hurts the most at times like these is the cold, especially for vulnerable people. When the lights go out, the temperatures in the house drop dangerously. I have, for more than a decade, recommended infrared mattresses, but always with the stipulation that they are no good if the power fails.

Millions are learning the hard way this winter how cold it can get and how mountains of snow can bring civilization to a standstill. The winter is not over, and even worse cold is predicted as the Polar Vortex weakens further. It could be a long winter, and every winter can be potentially worse as we go into a grand solar minimum.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS