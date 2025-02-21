It’s cold because it is cold. It is freezing because of a lack of warmth. The most pathetic joke of the year is Climate alarmists attempting to spin increasing Arctic Outbreaks as a symptom of global warming. Scientists say last month was the world’s warmest January on record. Who would believe this? Not my readers certainly.

As you read this, I am sure you and most Americans know that hundreds of low-temperature records were broken yesterday. More are falling at the time of writing—into the early hours of Friday—as the Arctic mass advances to the southeast.

January 2025 had been expected to be slightly cooler than January 2024. But instead, last month, according to climate fools, broke the January 2024 record by increasing the temperature by nearly 0.1C, according to the European Copernicus climate service, and the BBC who published this alarmist trash. They have no shame, no fear of lying. Natural gas consumption in the U.S. skyrocketed in January, setting records as brutally cold temperatures swept the nation. Prices are way up in Europe as well. Just what you would expect from record warm temperatures. And the Martians just landed on the Jersey shore. Some people will believe everything they are told.

Montreal’s snowiest four-day stretch since records began in 1871.

Americans are seeing some of the coldest and most dangerous air in history this third week of February with temperatures running 40 to 50 degrees below normal. The harshest extremes will grip the north-central U.S., where wind chills of -60F are forecast.

It’s summer down here and Antarctica’s

just had the earliest -60Cs on record

America’s Coldest January Since 1988

January 2025 brought bone-chilling cold to the contiguous United States, marking the coldest January for 37 years. According to preliminary data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, temperatures were 0.89F colder than the 20th-century January average, making for the chilliest Jan since 1988.

CONUS mean temperatures in January from 1895 through 2025. January 2025 was colder than 77% of the Januarys since 1895, colder than the January of 1896 even, by -2.25F. Over a dozen cities, primarily in the Southeast, faced one of their top 10 coldest Januarys in books extending back to the 1800s. Also according to NOAA’s GMASI Tracker, the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing its highest snow cover in over two decades–the highest level on record.

The GMASI Snow Trackers are derived from combined observations of METOP AVHRR, MSG SEVIRI, GOES Imager, and DMSP SSMIS. The Global Multisensor Snow/Ice Cover Map (GMASI) algorithm is fully automated. It is a NOAA/NESDIS product.

The Paris Agreement was never worth the paper it was written on.

Severe cold is poised to hit northern China, with the likes of Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, bracing for record-breaking low temperatures for February. Latest forecasts indicate readings in mountainous regions could plummet to -35C (-31F), setting new monthly records, well-below the overnight norm of -13C (8.6F). Finland Nears -40C (-40F) Finland is enduring a deep freeze with morning temperatures in Kittilä approaching -40C (-40F). Sure sounds like global warming!

