The 3 Vital Gases: How Hydrogen, CO2, and Oxygen Heal Your Body

What if three of the most fundamental gases of life could also play a central role in restoring health, protecting cells, and supporting longevity?

In this video, Dr. Sircus explores the relationship between hydrogen, carbon dioxide (CO₂), and oxygen, explaining why he considers these three gases essential foundations of his approach to medicine.

Drawing from years of research and his personal experiences with hydrogen and CO₂ therapies, he discusses how these gases interact with mitochondrial function, cellular energy, oxidative stress, and the aging process.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why hydrogen, CO₂, and oxygen are fundamental to human physiology

• How carbon dioxide influences oxygen delivery and cellular metabolism

• The relationship between magnesium, bicarbonate, and mitochondrial ATP production

• Why oxidative stress contributes to cellular and mitochondrial damage

• The potential role of molecular hydrogen in managing oxidative stress

• How magnesium bicarbonate water fits into his approach to mitochondrial health

• His personal experience with hydrogen and CO₂ inhalation therapies

• Why he believes these gases deserve greater attention in modern medicine

Dr. Sircus also shares his personal health journey, including his cardiovascular challenges, and explains why hydrogen therapy has become an important part of his daily routine.

🫁 Explore Hydrogen & CO₂ Therapy Equipment

For those interested in learning more about the equipment Dr. Sircus discusses, his Hydrogen Medicine website features a selection of hydrogen and CO₂ machines.

The equipment includes hydrogen inhalation systems with different gas-output capacities, as well as dedicated CO₂ therapy machines.

Dr. Sircus discusses the features, convenience, and pricing of these systems, including the equipment he personally uses.

👉 Explore the available machines and equipment:

https://hydrogenmedicine.info/equipments/

📘 Book Mentioned: Hydrogen Medicine

In this book, Dr. Sircus explores the relationship between hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide and their proposed applications in medicine.

👉 Get the book:

https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/778348-hydrogen-medicine

For Dr. Sircus, the message is clear:

Hydrogen, CO₂, and oxygen are not simply gases — they are fundamental components of life, and understanding their interactions may open new possibilities for supporting human health.

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