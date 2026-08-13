Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
9h

You missed a few common and recognized reactions such as encephalitis, autism, death, etc

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Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
7h

James Okeefe -blocked critical info that may have kept may from taking the jab. Good to understand how many obstacles are placed in the path.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/documentary-indicates-james-okeefe-attended-bohemian-grove-suggests-hes-a-cia-asset/

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