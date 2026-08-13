President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for separating the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine into three single-disease vaccines administered at separate medical visits is a long-overdue step in the right direction, according to doctors, scientists, and medical freedom advocates who spoke with The Defender. However, it could be years before separate vaccines become available.

Of course, there will be violent disagreement from vaccine fanatics, and already the WHO is coming out strongly against the idea. Vaccine fanatics truly believe in the complete safety of their vaccines, but that is a grand deception of fact and truth. Below is the official list of what can and does go wrong for many children who are administered the MMR shot.

Many experts told The Defender they believe splitting up the vaccine would reduce children’s risk of injury. According to Dr. Robert Malone, it “allows pediatricians and parents to decide for themselves whether or not it is in the best interest of a child, particularly a young child, to space out” the vaccines.

Other doctors said the a la carte approach to vaccination spelled out in Trump’s executive order would harm families, rather than help. But in my book The Terror of Pediatric Medicine, written 23 years ago, and with the statistics of childhood illness today, it is easy to conclude doctors are already doing more harm than good. Meaning I would not trust a pediatrician as far as I could spit into a hurricane wind.

This is my third vaccine essay this week, and I might as well declare it as Save the Children from Pediatricians and Health Officials Week. One death from vaccines is too much to bear; imagine hundreds or even thousands after the age of COVID.

Aliens might eventually put a warning around Earth: beware and take care; this is a vaccine planet with madmen (pediatricians) prepared to attack babies almost the moment they are born with vaccines they do not need (Hep B). Here on this planet, one will find the most arrogant beings in the galaxy. It is populated by a race of violent humanoids who think it absolutely right to attack newborns with needles loaded with toxic substances.

Common and recognized reactions

Pain, redness, swelling, or occasionally blistering at the injection site

Fever

Mild measles-like or rubella-like rash

Swollen lymph nodes or glands in the cheeks or neck

Irritability

Headache

Dizziness

Malaise or feeling unwell

Sore throat

Cough

Runny nose or rhinitis

Conjunctivitis

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Arthritis

Parotitis—swelling of a salivary gland

Otitis media

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