The Anti-Aging Power of Baking Soda: Sodium Bicarbonate Medicine Explained

Is Baking Soda Actually One of the Most Powerful Medicines on Earth?

What you're about to hear may change how you see one of the simplest, cheapest, and most overlooked health tools: sodium bicarbonate — also known as baking soda.

🧪 In this 8-minute exclusive video, Dr. Sircus reveals:

Why acidity and bicarbonate deficiency are silent factors behind chronic disease and early aging

How the pancreas, kidneys, and stomach rely on bicarbonate to maintain health

The link between low bicarbonate and a 24% higher risk of early death (clinical study)

A simple way to test your pH at home for pennies — and why it matters

How baking soda turns into CO₂ inside your body — and why that’s healing, not harmful

Why bicarbonate is the foundation of his anti-aging and anti-cancer protocols

🔬 This is not theory. Dr. Sircus was one of the first doctors in the world to publish a book on sodium bicarbonate as medicine, building on decades of research into CO₂ therapy, pH balance, and cellular health.

