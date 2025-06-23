Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toddy's avatar
Toddy
17hEdited

Has anyone on here tried the Liv02 Oxygen system? Is sounds amazing. And easy to do at home, to heal from concussion, TBI, strokes. Etc.

https://liveo2.com/evolution-of-ewot/?keyword=maxx%20o2&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21842349781&gbraid=0AAAAAD9p4maUQOgv7dXGljavv-SxNLFLy&gclid=CjwKCAjw9uPCBhATEiwABHN9K8NzNMaBjk5U8Jl3MIKwcAiS9mPgpPrbfFZMlubsUjuUVUBqeziVDBoCRg4QAvD_BwE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
6h

Once again, Mark Sircus is promoting a Chinese-made, inexpensive Hydroxy gas system that has no explicit warranty. Just like he promoted Hydrogen Technologies in the past (My clinic possessed 5 of their alleged high-end systems that proved to be garbage at nearly 7K each.), Mark isn't building a reputation for honest evaluations of life-saving medical devices. Look into the machines made in Korea.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture