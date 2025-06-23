I was recently gifted this 3-liter-per-minute hydrogen-oxygen machine. That is 3000 ml of gas, 2 liters of hydrogen, and 1 liter of oxygen. Over the last 7 years, I have had six different machines, but none can be compared to this fantastic machine from China. Most recently, I have been using 900ml machines, and it has always felt like they were limping along regarding gas flow. When I put the cannula from this unit in my mouth, it puffs out forcefully, making me feel like we are getting the most out of this therapy.

For double the price of this machine, one can obtain a hydrogen machine with a recommended flow rate of only 600ml–800ml per minute, and it requires a monthly cleaning process that is quite tedious. For over three time times the price, you can get a two-liter-per-minute hydrogen oxygen machine. This machine is a bargain even though it’s the best. The price includes fast delivery via DHL.

I am the doctor who defined what Hydrogen Medicine actually is, and you can read that on the cover in the subtitle. Most hydrogen machines today deliver both hydrogen and oxygen but don’t have the capacity to provide carbon dioxide.

Would you believe that there is a therapy, primarily found in Eastern Europe, called Normobaria, that puts Hyperbaric chambers to shame because it combines high levels of oxygen with carbon dioxide and hydrogen, all under slightly elevated oxygen pressure?

Normobaric is a therapeutic environment developed primarily in Poland and now spreading across Europe. It involves breathing a carefully calibrated gas mixture in a sealed, softly pressurized space:

Oxygen (O₂) : 35% to 40%

Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) : 0.5% to 3%

Hydrogen (H₂) : 0.4% to 1%

Pressure: ~1.5 atmospheres (approx. 1500 hPa)

Instead of a claustrophobic hyperbaric chamber, you get into a plane-like chamber, and I will publish about this shortly. Hydrogen Medicine explores hydrogen gas, hydrogen water, oxygen (O2), and carbon dioxide (CO2). Combining these gases marks the beginning of a new era in medicine, where the impossible becomes possible.

