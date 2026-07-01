Modern medicine has a breathing problem, but it doesn’t know it has. The textbooks still say normal resting ventilation is 6 liters per minute. But the textbooks were written about people who no longer exist. Dozens of studies across multiple countries, spanning decades, have measured actual “normal subjects”—healthy by modern standards, no diagnosed respiratory disease—and found them breathing 12 liters per minute at rest. That is not a small deviation. That is double. That is a population breathing twice as much air as the human body was designed to handle, and nobody in a white coat seems particularly alarmed about it.

They should be because overbreathing does not just move more air. It causes blood CO₂ to crash, and crashing blood CO₂ crashes oxygen delivery to every tissue in the body. This is not speculation. This is the Bohr effect—a basic principle of respiratory physiology that every first-year medical student memorizes and then apparently forgets the moment they enter clinical practice. Hemoglobin holds onto oxygen more tightly when CO₂ is low. You can have perfectly normal oxygen saturation on the pulse oximeter—98%, 99%, the number everyone wants to see—and your tissues can still be starving for oxygen because the hemoglobin won’t let go of it. The oxygen is there. It just isn’t being delivered. The delivery man is standing at the door with the package and refusing to knock, and the door is CO₂.

What Double Ventilation Actually Does

When you breathe 12 liters per minute instead of 6, your arterial CO₂ drops from roughly 40 mmHg toward 30 mmHg or lower. This is called chronic hyperventilation, and it is so common now that researchers have given up calling it abnormal. But the physiology doesn’t care what you call it.

The textbooks still describe normal resting minute ventilation as roughly 5–6 liters per minute, but modern life rarely leaves people in true physiological rest. In real-world sedentary conditions—sitting in cars, commuting, office work, and low-level daily activity—published estimates often use values near 12 liters per minute. That is not vigorous exercise. It is an ordinary modern existence. And it means that many people may be ventilating at nearly double the classic resting value while appearing perfectly “normal” to the medical system.

At 30 mmHg CO₂, hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen increases dramatically. The oxygen-hemoglobin dissociation curve shifts left. Oxygen binds more tightly. It releases less readily at the tissue level. The result is tissue hypoxia—cellular oxygen starvation—despite perfectly normal blood oxygen saturation. The pulse oximeter reads 98%. The cell is gasping.

This is not a subtle effect. A drop of 10 mmHg in CO₂ can reduce tissue oxygen delivery by 30% or more through the Bohr effect alone. And that’s before you account for the vasoconstriction. CO₂ is a potent vasodilator, particularly in the brain. When CO₂ drops, blood vessels constrict. Cerebral blood flow can decrease by 40% or more during hyperventilation. The brain, which consumes 20% of the body’s oxygen, suddenly finds itself on a starvation diet—not because there isn’t enough oxygen in the blood, but because the blood isn’t flowing and the oxygen isn’t being released.

And then there’s the smooth muscle. CO₂ relaxes smooth muscle throughout the body—in airways, in blood vessels, in the gut. When CO₂ crashes, smooth muscle constricts. Airways narrow. Blood pressure rises. Digestion suffers. The entire autonomic nervous system shifts toward sympathetic dominance. You are now breathing twice as much air as you need, your tissues are suffocating, your blood vessels are clamped down, your airways are tight, and your body is in a chronic low-grade stress state.

All because nobody thought to measure whether “normal” breathing was actually normal anymore.

How We Became a Species of Overbreathers

The question is why. Why are modern humans breathing double the physiological norm? Part of it is chronic stress. The sympathetic nervous system drives respiration. A population that is perpetually activated—by screens, by notifications, by financial anxiety, by sleep deprivation, by a culture that never stops—is a population that breathes faster and shallower. Mouth breathing sometimes replaces nasal breathing. The diaphragm goes unused. The accessory muscles of respiration in the neck and shoulders take over. The breathing pattern becomes thoracic, rapid, and inefficient.

Part of it is diet. Processed foods that require almost no chewing. Soft foods that never exercise the jaw or the airway. Chronic low-grade metabolic acidosis from refined carbohydrates and seed oils, which the body attempts to compensate for by blowing off CO₂ through increased ventilation. The respiratory center in the brainstem becomes recalibrated to a lower CO₂ set point. Overbreathing becomes not a temporary response but a permanent state.

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