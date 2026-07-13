If you live in the 21st century, your arteries are under constant, structural assault. We are conditioned to view atherosclerosis as a “senior disease” or a “genetic lottery.” We are taught to wait for the warning signs: the angina, the claudication, or the tragic, sudden event. But atherosclerosis is not a discrete event. It is a silent, systemic, and relentless accumulation of debris. It doesn’t start at 60; it begins the moment your body’s repair mechanisms are overwhelmed by the environment. Given our current reality, that tipping point is being reached earlier and earlier.

This is the first in a series of six newsletters about vascular disease. My motivation is clear. It is to ensure that I personally have a secure source of cyclodextrins and to educate millions of cardiovascular patients on how to clean their arteries. There is only one source in the world. It is a small company with the potential to save millions of lives and to replace statin drugs as the staple of cardiovascular care. I have been using their liquid suppositories for a year and a half, and have avoided all surgery, even though I was an emergency patient, never had a heart attack, and have never been back to a cardiologist again. And I am functioning, in terms of my work, at my highest capacity ever in my life, somewhere around 140%. Working at warp speed.

The Invisible Terrain Collapse

Our modern environment is a factory for vascular degradation. It is not just about the cholesterol you eat; it is about the systemic terrain that forces that cholesterol into your arterial walls:

Hyperinsulinemia: The standard diet keeps insulin chronically elevated. Insulin is a potent growth factor that triggers vascular smooth muscle proliferation and endothelial damage. Most of the population is walking around with subclinical vascular injuries driven by their own insulin levels.

Environmental Toxicants: We are bathed in heavy metals, microplastics, and endocrine disruptors that compromise the very proteins (including hemoglobin) required for oxygen transport and cellular repair.

The Hypoxia Cycle: Stress, poor breathing, and sedentary lifestyles induce systemic low-oxygen states. When tissues are starved of oxygen, the arterial lining loses its integrity, turning the vessels into acidified, inflamed environments where plaque finds its perfect home.

CO₂ Deprivation: Through the dual assault of chronic stress and rapid, shallow “anxious” breathing, we are systematically purging the body of Carbon Dioxide. Because CO₂ is the primary vasodilator for your vascular system, its depletion causes your blood vessels to clamp shut. This creates a state of chronic, systemic vasoconstriction, choking off blood flow to the very tissues that are already starving for oxygen.

The Post-2020 Variable: We cannot ignore the systemic cardiotoxicity introduced to billions of people via dangerous genetic mRNA injections, which can hardly be called legitimate vaccines. Subclinical myocarditis and vascular inflammation are now widespread, leaving millions with structural vulnerabilities that didn’t exist five years ago.

The “Janitor” Strategy

Statins are a pharmaceutical treadmill;

Cyclodextrins offer a clean slate.

For decades, the medical establishment has relied on statins. Statins are a blunt instrument — they inhibit one hepatic enzyme to modulate systemic cholesterol production. They are a “dimmer switch” for the sun of healthy liver function. They do nothing to clean up the decades of “cholesterol gum” that have already hardened in your vessel walls. Statins do absolutely nothing to prevent calcium buildup in plaque or to remove it. Their side effects are probably their main effects. Who should be taking statin drugs? No one! Unfortunately, cardiologists do not see it that way.

Cyclodextrins are categorically different. They are the vascular janitors our bodies have been waiting for.

Molecular Strip-Mining: Cyclodextrins are cyclic oligosaccharides with a hydrophobic interior that specifically attracts cholesterol. They don’t just “lower” levels; they actively extract cholesterol crystals from the arterial wall and escort them out of the body through the urine. Microcirculation Restoration: Mainstream cardiology is obsessed with “big pipes” (the coronaries). But arteriolosclerosis — the hardening of the tiny, invisible arterioles — is what actually starves your organs of oxygen. Cyclodextrins circulate throughout the entire cardiovascular system, cleaning the microchannels that keep your tissues alive. From Stabilization to Reversal: We have moved past the era of “stabilizing plaque.” We now have human data showing patients shifting from a trajectory of 20%+ annual progression to measurable, objective regression.

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