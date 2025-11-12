Don’t forget, we live in a frying pan; it is so hot that the ice is melting at the poles (it’s really not), and lower Manhattan is supposed to be underwater. Oh yes, there is supposed to be no more snow, and the record cold being experienced is unrelated to climate change. The experts and climate change idiots are meeting in Brazil to warn us that it’s the end of the line, and prepare to be cooked to death or spend trillions on green energy production that is causing energy starvation, higher prices, and grid fragility.

Physicist William Happer and MIT’s Richard Lindzen agree that “The theory

that the control knob is CO2 doesn’t work; it’s completely clear. It doesn’t

work. We would’ve made a lot more progress if they hadn’t been forced to deal

with this CO2 cult.” In contrast, Guterres of the UN insists that rising CO₂ is the

defining factor threat of the century — a moral and survival issue for humanity.

The mainstream news, which lies through its teeth about everything, has been warning for a week to prepare for the bitter cold. Headlines started on the 6th: ‘Gobsmacking’ cold front to sweep Florida with freezes in the north, paralyzed iguanas in the south. Also on the 6th: Ready for Winter? Snow and sub-freezing temperatures are on the way to the Mohawk Valley. Winter started 40 days before its official time, with lake-effect snow stranding drivers on I-57 south of Chicago.

The exceptional early-season Arctic outbreak has delivered record-breaking snow across the US Midwest and eastern Canada, bringing the heaviest early November accumulations in decades and snarling transport from Cincinnati to Ottawa.

The brutal Arctic outbreak is crushing the United States, with reality on the ground showing one of the most severe early-season cold anomalies ever observed for November. European models projected on Monday that temperatures will plunge below -40C (-40F) in the mid atmosphere from the Great Lakes to Kentucky by Tuesday, November 11, not on the ground.

Such values are extraordinary for mid-November, rivaling events seen only a handful of times in recorded history. For example, the forecast of -38C near Dulles Airport on Tuesday in the mid-atmosphere would break the November record of -37.3C set on November 13, 1977.

On the 7th, we read these headlines: Australia Starts November With Record Cold; Late-Season Antarctic Cold; In China, 77 Stations Meet ‘Full Blizzard’ Criteria; Arctic Blast Locks Onto US.

Americans who still believe in the media and the federal government must be surprised that they could freeze to death in November. The government and the press have lost their bet against Nature, which was one of the stupidest things the mainstream has ever done. We do not have global warming; we have global cooling. Beware and take care: the cold kills far more than heat. Fort Myers residents felt a 20-degree drop on Monday, with even colder conditions on Monday night.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS