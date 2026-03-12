The Coming Solar Minimum and a Colder Future

For years the world has been told that the greatest climate threat is global warming.

But according to Dr. Sircus, the evidence increasingly points in another direction: global cooling driven by solar cycles.

In this video he explains why the coming Grand Solar Minimum could bring colder winters, climate instability, and potential disruptions to modern infrastructure.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

* Why record cold and heavy snowfall are appearing again

* Why solar cycles have historically produced mini ice ages

* Why the sun becomes more volatile during solar minimum periods

* The historical Carrington Event, when a solar storm destroyed telegraph systems

* Why a similar solar storm today could disrupt satellites, the internet, and global communications

* Why people should prepare for energy outages and climate extremes

He also explains practical ways to prepare homes during extreme cold and why far infrared heat therapy can help the body maintain warmth and circulation during harsh conditions.

The central message is simple:

solar cycles are powerful forces in Earth’s climate, and understanding them may be essential for the decades ahead.

