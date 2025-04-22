Dr. James Roberts, an integrative cardiologist and world expert on cyclodextrins, once practiced how he was taught: invasive cardiology, emergency after emergency, crisis after crisis. At first, it seemed noble. Heroic, even. Saving lives one procedure at a time.
But over time, the more profound truth became impossible to ignore: The system wasn’t healing hearts. It was managing crises—and creating a revolving door of suffering. Patients returned repeatedly, broken in different places, patched up temporarily, never truly restored. Each procedure was billed. Each crisis fed the machine. And so the cycle continued, making a lot of money for cardiologists.
Modern cardiology, for all its technical brilliance, often misses the essential point:
The cause of arterial disease is not a lack of stents, balloons, or bypasses.
The cause is deeper:
Chronic inflammation
High levels of glucose and insulin
Smoking
Nutrient deficiencies
Metabolic dysfunction
Environmental toxins
Emotional, spiritual disconnection and stress
Without addressing these root causes, invasive procedures are like fighting a wildfire by spraying water on a few trees—while the forest burns unseen. However, some, if not most, of the causes are difficult and take time to address. Fortunately, we can quickly address the effects of these causes, which include the build-up of blood plague. It is now possible, at home, to remove plaque and open up the blood flow, which is why Dr. Roberts says. “If you need an invasive procedure, you need an invasive procedure. But you should only need one.”
A true intervention should be a turning point, not a treadmill.
Yet in the conventional model, repeat business has replaced real healing.
Cyclodextrins: A Quiet Revolution Against Arteriolosclerosis
One of the greatest silent killers is arteriolosclerosis — the hardening and narrowing of the tiny arteries and arterioles. Unlike the larger arterial plaques that block main vessels, arteriolosclerosis quietly strangles tissues and organs over time, leading to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and more.
Conventional cardiology offers few true solutions—only late-stage crisis interventions. But cyclodextrins offer a breakthrough: These unique sugar molecules can encapsulate and remove cholesterol crystals and harmful lipids from arterial walls—not just in the large arteries but deep in the microcirculation where arteriolosclerosis lurks unseen.
By mobilizing and flushing out these deposits, cyclodextrins address the structural causes of arterial disease—not just its symptoms. In the hands of physicians like Dr. Roberts, cyclodextrins are not just tools. They are weapons against the entire collapse of cardiovascular integrity. They offer a new vision for cardiology: One where healing the vessels comes before crisis. One where restoration replaces repetition.
Dr.Sircus is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I believe one of the most inflammatory causes for the cardiovascular system is our high carb/sugar diet. I tracked my glucose, triglycerides and CRP every 3 months for 5 years being diabetic. There was a direct correlation as the glucose went up and down the triglycerides and CRP followed. Ivor Cummins did an interesting study on CVD based on calcium scores. If people with high calcium scores went to a very low carb diet the CVD did not progress and the likelihood of a heart attack was greatly reduced. I think the "plaque" build up is a repair response to the arteries inflammation and not the root cause.
This is why I eschewed all cardiology about 4 years ago (after a mild heart attack) in favor of herbs and supplements. There is NO verifiable proof that statins, blood thinners, blood pressure meds, stents or open heart surgery increases your chances of survival.
Maybe in an emergency they can keep you alive...but for the longer term? Forget it. I am beginning to completely hate the modern stone age medical system because of what they are doing to my wife. She is in terrible pain and the pain drugs are making things worse. It's a clown show, I'll tell you that.