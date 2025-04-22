Dr. James Roberts, an integrative cardiologist and world expert on cyclodextrins, once practiced how he was taught: invasive cardiology, emergency after emergency, crisis after crisis. At first, it seemed noble. Heroic, even. Saving lives one procedure at a time.

But over time, the more profound truth became impossible to ignore: The system wasn’t healing hearts. It was managing crises—and creating a revolving door of suffering. Patients returned repeatedly, broken in different places, patched up temporarily, never truly restored. Each procedure was billed. Each crisis fed the machine. And so the cycle continued, making a lot of money for cardiologists.

Modern cardiology, for all its technical brilliance, often misses the essential point:

The cause of arterial disease is not a lack of stents, balloons, or bypasses.

The cause is deeper:

Chronic inflammation

High levels of glucose and insulin

Smoking

Nutrient deficiencies

Metabolic dysfunction

Environmental toxins

Emotional, spiritual disconnection and stress

Without addressing these root causes, invasive procedures are like fighting a wildfire by spraying water on a few trees—while the forest burns unseen. However, some, if not most, of the causes are difficult and take time to address. Fortunately, we can quickly address the effects of these causes, which include the build-up of blood plague. It is now possible, at home, to remove plaque and open up the blood flow, which is why Dr. Roberts says. “If you need an invasive procedure, you need an invasive procedure. But you should only need one.”

A true intervention should be a turning point, not a treadmill.

Yet in the conventional model, repeat business has replaced real healing.

Cyclodextrins: A Quiet Revolution Against Arteriolosclerosis

One of the greatest silent killers is arteriolosclerosis — the hardening and narrowing of the tiny arteries and arterioles. Unlike the larger arterial plaques that block main vessels, arteriolosclerosis quietly strangles tissues and organs over time, leading to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and more.

Conventional cardiology offers few true solutions—only late-stage crisis interventions. But cyclodextrins offer a breakthrough: These unique sugar molecules can encapsulate and remove cholesterol crystals and harmful lipids from arterial walls—not just in the large arteries but deep in the microcirculation where arteriolosclerosis lurks unseen.

By mobilizing and flushing out these deposits, cyclodextrins address the structural causes of arterial disease—not just its symptoms. In the hands of physicians like Dr. Roberts, cyclodextrins are not just tools. They are weapons against the entire collapse of cardiovascular integrity. They offer a new vision for cardiology: One where healing the vessels comes before crisis. One where restoration replaces repetition.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS