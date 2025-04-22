Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
1d

I believe one of the most inflammatory causes for the cardiovascular system is our high carb/sugar diet. I tracked my glucose, triglycerides and CRP every 3 months for 5 years being diabetic. There was a direct correlation as the glucose went up and down the triglycerides and CRP followed. Ivor Cummins did an interesting study on CVD based on calcium scores. If people with high calcium scores went to a very low carb diet the CVD did not progress and the likelihood of a heart attack was greatly reduced. I think the "plaque" build up is a repair response to the arteries inflammation and not the root cause.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
20h

This is why I eschewed all cardiology about 4 years ago (after a mild heart attack) in favor of herbs and supplements. There is NO verifiable proof that statins, blood thinners, blood pressure meds, stents or open heart surgery increases your chances of survival.

Maybe in an emergency they can keep you alive...but for the longer term? Forget it. I am beginning to completely hate the modern stone age medical system because of what they are doing to my wife. She is in terrible pain and the pain drugs are making things worse. It's a clown show, I'll tell you that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture