The medical consensus is that the MMR vaccine is considered safe and effective for preventing measles, mumps, and rubella. Every medical institution says this. Every medical institution lies about the MMR shot because they have to lie about autism, which remains a mystery disease because of all the lies.

But it is a deal with the Devil. Before dealing with all the side effects, including death by injection, that you would think would be reserved for criminals on death row, the first deal is this: We trade a natural, acute, childhood immune education for artificial, lifelong immune alteration.

We trade a week of fever, rash, and immune strengthening that, in a well-nourished child, was historically a rite of passage that left the immune system stronger, for an injection of live attenuated viruses, with aluminum, fetal cell lines, and foreign proteins that the body never learns to expel, only to tolerate.

It is a devil’s deal not because it does not prevent measles. It does, but not always. Measles, mumps, and rubella can all occur after MMR vaccination. These are called breakthrough infections. MMR substantially reduces risk, but it does not provide perfect or necessarily lifelong sterilizing immunity. The effectiveness is:

Measles About 93% after one dose; 97% after two

Mumps About 72% after one dose; 86% after two

Rubella About 97% after one dose

Mumps provides some of the clearest examples. In one documented American outbreak, approximately two-thirds of identified patients had received at least two MMR doses. The CDC estimates that approximately three of every 100 fully vaccinated people exposed to measles may still become infected.

Measles, in a child with adequate vitamin A, adequate vitamin C, adequate magnesium, and adequate bicarbonate buffering, was a self-limited disease that left behind stronger, more mature immunity—including protection against certain cancers and chronic disease later in life—that is now rarely discussed.

It is a devil’s deal because of what we gave up to get it. We eliminated the acute disease without ever asking: What did that acute disease do FOR the immune system? Modern medicine looked at the rash and the fever and saw only danger. Perfect medicine looks at the same fever and sees a purification, a training, a reset, a natural occurrence that the vast majority of children navigate successfully through.

When you prevent a natural infection with an imperfect medicine, you do not create health. You create a child who has never been challenged. And an unchallenged immune system finds other enemies. Allergies. Autoimmunity. Chronic inflammation.

This is the hidden cost that no one puts on the consent form: We traded acute, nutritional diseases that could be supported with vitamin A, hydration, magnesium, and rest, for chronic, autoimmune diseases that sometimes require medicine for life.

Perfect medicines do not make deals. They do not say, “I will give you this, but you must give me that.” Vitamin A does not prevent measles by crippling another system. Magnesium bicarbonate water does not strengthen immunity by creating autoimmunity. Imperfect medicines always make deals. That is their nature. They block, suppress, and divert. They rescue today and bill you tomorrow. The MMR is not evil because it is intended to harm, but if you look at the history of the pharmaceutical industry, one can entertain serious doubts about this question.

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