Is reform possible for a terrorist organization? No. Reform implies a system worth saving, a structure with integrity that went astray. But with the FDA and CDC, corruption is not a malfunction; it’s the operating system.

The FDA and CDC are not bent; they are built for terror—profit, control, and the suppression of truth. As I wrote in “Cancel the FDA,” the agency must be taken apart, its leaders arrested, and its functions replaced with transparent, independent bodies that serve the people, not Pharma.

The CDC must fall, too. Its vaccine schedule is a weapon of mass harm; its leaders are terrorists in lab coats. The ACIP’s Hep B reevaluation is a start, but it’s too little, too late. We need public rebellion—riots at their doors, demonstrations that shake the foundations, a reclamation of the terrain from the grip of these monsters.

The FDA and CDC cannot be reformed because they are not broken; they are doing precisely what they were designed to do: Enforce the pharmaceutical empire’s will. To reclaim health, we must dismantle them utterly.

Every investigation ends the same way: new committees, new buzzwords, same outcome. Regulatory capture means the regulated own the regulators. You cannot “fix” an agency that survives on the revolving door of industry money and political protection. The only honest path forward is dismantlement and replacement with transparent, decentralized bodies whose work is open to public audit.

What Real Change Looks Like

Full public access to all clinical‑trial data before approval of any product.

Independent toxicology and post-marketing review boards chosen by citizen panels, not lobbyists.

Separate liability courts for medical injury so the system does not silence victims, meant to protect them.

Mandatory conflict‑of‑interest disclosure for every official, scientist, and media outlet receiving pharmaceutical funding.

Until these principles replace the corrupted framework, the agencies will continue doing precisely what they were built to do: consolidate power, protect profit, and suppress inconvenient truth.

The FDA is not a protector of public health; it is a vicious terrorist organization that has presided over the deaths of millions through its complicity with the pharmaceutical industry. In that essay of mine, “Cancel the FDA,” I detailed how this agency, created to safeguard lives, has become the enforcer of corporate greed, approving drugs that kill while burying those that heal. The COVID-19 vaccines are the crowning atrocity: Rushed through emergency use authorization despite available treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, these mRNA injections triggered a tsunami of illness and death. VAERS reports alone show 5,163 dead babies from COVID vaccines, including 5,016 miscarriages and 147 stillbirths—yet the FDA continued to push them for children, adding them to the schedule without pause.

As I argued in “The Pharmaceutical Empire is Evil,” the entire edifice is built on human sacrifice. What’s a few vaccine deaths if we “save” millions? This is the logic of terrorists, and the FDA is their willing accomplice. They vilified chlorine dioxide as a “horse dewormer” while approving vaccines that cause heart failure, liver damage, and seizures in the young. Paramedic Harry Fisher described the “massive horror” of sudden deaths post-rollout, and a mother lost her 1-year-old daughter 12 hours after six shots. The FDA’s “emergency” approvals were illegal, as no true emergency existed—only the greed for billions in profits.

The agency’s history is a litany of terror: From approving Vioxx (60,000 deaths before withdrawal) to suppressing ivermectin (a proven antiviral), the FDA has blood on its hands. And a complete denial of chlorine dioxide as the very best medicine for treating COVID. In “Catastrophic Pharmaceutical Terrorism,” I called for arrests of Fauci and Gates, the architects of this slow-motion genocide. The FDA must be canceled, disbanded, and its leaders tried for crimes against humanity. Reform? Impossible. A terrorist organization cannot be reformed; it must be dismantled.

