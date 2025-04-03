This is the best headline I have ever read. It’s good news for Americans and possibly the rest of the world who suffer under the weight of pharmaceutical terrorism. Stocks are falling heavily in the drug industry; people are losing money for participating in the disease and death-causing industry.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his plans to slash 10,000 full-time employees across departments last week. In addition to the 10,000 employees who opted to leave, this brings down the total number of staff from 82,000 to 62,000, including 3,500 at the FDA. No one was spared in the Tuesday cuts that swept across leadership, longtime staffers, scientists, and administrators. “It’s a bloodbath,” a U.S. Food and Drug Administration employee said. Not enough blood for me after reading:

A new peer-reviewed study links the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to long-term changes in genetic structures that can provoke an inflammatory response and lead to the onset of cancer and autoimmune disorders. The study by 19 German scientists was published last week in Molecular Systems Biology. The researchers said their findings may account for “post-vaccination inflammatory diseases which occur in a small number of vaccinated individuals.” Journalist Alex Berenson said the study shows that mRNA vaccines can alter human chromosomes in ways linked to leukemia and brain tumors. This occurs when the mRNA vaccines “train” immune cells to sustain a pro-inflammatory immune response.

Vaccine stocks tumble: Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer fall

after top FDA official resigns over RFK Jr. anti-vax views.

In Barons we read:

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to cut up to 10,000 additional jobs across public health agencies. The Trump administration began slashing jobs at U.S. public-health agencies on Tuesday morning, and the impact on the Food and Drug Administration so far has been dire, according to current and former employees. “The FDA as we’ve known it is finished, with most of the leaders with institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of product development and safety no longer employed,” former FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a LinkedIn post Tuesday morning.

