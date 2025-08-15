The sales pitch for mRNA cancer vaccines is to encode tumor mutations into an mRNA shot, “train” the immune system, and voilà, we have a personalized cancer cure. The reality: most cancers emerge from non-genetic conditions—chronic inflammation, hypoxia (low tissue oxygen), toxic metals, infections, and metabolic collapse—long before mutations become the headline. If you treat the genomic smoke while ignoring the biochemical fire, you get more hype than healing.

The entire mRNA cancer vaccine premise is based on a genetic mutation model that ignores the larger, evidence-backed role of inflammation, toxicity, and infection in cancer initiation. Yes, it sounds cool to fine-tune the immune system to target the specific genetics of one’s cancer with mRNA. However, mRNA is turning out to be a deadly poison, but the mainstream narrative is still that it’s safe and effective and certainly profitable.

Most medical and health experts do not understand cancer, and the proof of that is that cancer rates and cancer deaths are spiking up, not declining. I have always said that orthodox oncologists use treatments and diagnostic procedures that cause cancer to treat and diagnose cancer. A perfect example is mammography. Every mammogram a woman gets increases her risk of breast cancer by 5% due to the radiation involved, and mammograms frequently lead to overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment. Imagine what PET and CAT scans do in this regard.

Modern Oncology is Not to Be Trusted

One in two women and one in three men will get cancer in their lifetime. Cancer is the second leading cause of death, claiming 600,000 American lives annually. By the 1970s, experts concluded that 80% of cancer is caused by environmental exposures, i.e., carcinogens we eat, smoke, breathe, swallow, or absorb. The incidence of 14 different cancers is steeply rising among those under 50. And young people are getting more aggressive cancers that are growing more quickly and have a worse prognosis. In young adults, symptoms are more likely to be dismissed, resulting in later, less treatable stages when diagnosed. Add the toxicity of mRNA vaccines, and all we will get is more cancer, more death, and suffering.

Most people sense that modern oncology is dangerous. Treatments are in no way intended to target the cause or causes of cancer, so even though the cancer industry is constantly talking about finding the “cure,” that’s the last thing on their agenda. Thinking that mRNA vaccines will address the causes of cancer is a fool’s dream at best and, at worst, an attempt to reverse Kennedy’s decision to cancel $500,000 in mRNA research. If the cause is environmental/physiological, not genetic, then targeting mutated sequences with an mRNA therapy is like changing the wallpaper in a burning house. Half a billion is a lot of money to spend on wallpaper. The government does not even have that money; it has to borrow every penny.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine realist, is hated by the mainstream, and now he is being accused of increasing our chances of dying of cancer. Kennedy announced last week he will yank another $500 million from vaccines with mRNA technology. Kennedy has spread information that mRNA COVID vaccines are deadly and that vaccines “poisoned” American children. The mainstream news lies, saying “despite decades of public research and countless government assessments that have deemed them safe,” there is no getting away from the fact that this technology is a killer.

Recent research indicates that the cause of cancer has less to do with genetics and more to do with inflammation, nutritional deficiency, including oxygen deficiency, heavy metal poisoning, and infection. Common triggers of inflammation include chronic bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections, chemical irritants such as formaldehyde or toluene found in many cosmetics, or benzene found in oven cleaners, detergents, furniture polishes, and nail polish removers, inhaled particles from fiberglass, silica, or asbestos found in building materials and insulation. Ionizing radiation from frequent medical scans and X-rays, and even dehydration, will all cause inflammation and eventual cancer. That is the short list. In whose fantasy world would an mRNA cancer vaccine address any of these issues? You don’t cure a metabolic disease by mailing it more genes.

mRNA vaccines target genetic endpoints (neoantigens) but ignore hypoxia’s role in creating immunosuppressive, inflammatory environments that reduce vaccine efficacy. For instance, hypoxic tumors resist immunotherapy by downregulating antigens and recruiting anti-immune cells. The vaccines don’t resolve oxygen deficiency, infections, or toxins—upstream drivers you noted. In infection-related cancers, hypoxia worsens outcomes by enhancing viral persistence and inflammation. Real cancer prevention and treatment will only come when we restore the body’s environment, eliminate toxic exposures, treat hidden infections, and rebuild immune and mitochondrial health. No genetic patch can replace that foundation. So, though the medical establishment is crying about mRNA research being gutted, there are better ways to treat cancer, like massacring cancer with oxygen.

